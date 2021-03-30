News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Ipswich Town takeover rumours reignited by new Land Registry search

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 4:21 PM March 30, 2021   
Fans at Portman Road ranked low for both banning orders and arrests Picture: MARK HEATH

A takeover of Ipswich Town FC by an American consortium is back on the cards, according to a Suffolk solicitor - Credit: Archant

The takeover of Ipswich Town by an American-led consortium could be looking more likely, according to a Suffolk solicitor - after another Land Registry search was lodged.

News of a potential takeover by an American-led consortium, registered as Gamechanger 20 Ltd in the UK, first surfaced earlier this year – with priority searches on the Land Registry for the club's training ground fuelling the rumours.

Priority searches are typically only carried out in the immediate days before an exchange of contracts and are an important step in the purchase of any land to ensure buyers and lenders are protected.

The rumours were quashed by Marcus Evans in a letter to fans, with reports earlier this month suggesting the deal had hit a stumbling block.

Paul Munnings, commercial property associate at Ipswich-based solicitors Prettys

Suffolk solicitor Paul Munnings believes a deal could might not be far off completion - Credit: Prettys Solicitors LLP

Now however – 10 days before the existing searches are set to expire – renewed searches have been lodged, leading Prettys commercial property associate Paul Munnings to believe a deal could again be close to being announced.

Mr Munnings said: "The timing is interesting. You're either under contract, in which case you need to protect your position by renewing the searches – or you think something may happen soon. 

"At the very least these new searches suggest that from Gamechanger’s point of a view a deal is still very much possible and might not be far off.

You may also want to watch:

“To lodge another search to extend the priority period when there are still 10 days remaining on the one you've already got, is a further indication that the buyer is hoping to conclude a deal within the next 30 working days."

It remains unknown what could have caused any prospective deal to stall – although Town's chances of getting into the play-offs could have an influence on negotiations.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matt Hancock to return home to Suffolk for first time since November
  2. 2 How busy is Suffolk's coast today as lockdown eases?
  3. 3 Covid fines for riders 'abusing' beauty spot as bikes seized
  1. 4 New 'Angel of the East' arrives on Aldeburgh beach ahead of Gormley removal
  2. 5 Police close A1071 after serious accident near Hintlesham
  3. 6 Suez Canal ship Ever Given was due in Felixstowe
  4. 7 'Iconic' Ipswich music venue latest pub up for sale
  5. 8 Historic mill wheel measuring 14ft discovered at Hadleigh sinkhole
  6. 9 9 National Trust parks you can now travel to in Suffolk and Essex
  7. 10 A1071 reopens after cars and motorcycle collide

Mr Munnings added: "If there are still negotiations to be had, it is only natural that league position is one of many factors would have an impact."

Brett Johnson, centre right, with Phoenix Rising and MLS officials in 2018

Brett Johnson, centre right, with Phoenix Rising and MLS officials in 2018 - Credit: Phoenix Rising FC

One of the American businessmen involved in the consortium, Brett Johnson, has again been liking Ipswich Town-related content on social media in recent days.

Mr Johnson, a Chelsea fan, holds investments in American sides Phoenix Rising and FC Tucson, as well as prospective side USL Rhode Island and Danish side FC Helsingor.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A couple from Essex delivering Christmas presents were stopped by police in Wales Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 30s receiving support following rape at skate park

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Emergency vehicles on Navigation Approach Stowmarket

Man flown to hospital after medical incident on busy town route

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
The latest coronavirus infection survey has shown large drops around the county

Coronavirus

Revealed: The 55 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook gets animated as he shouts out instructions to his players during a scrappy draw at Wigan

'We're like an engine which has gone a bit wrong' - Cook on goalless...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus