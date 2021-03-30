Ipswich Town takeover rumours reignited by new Land Registry search

Published: 4:21 PM March 30, 2021

A takeover of Ipswich Town FC by an American consortium is back on the cards, according to a Suffolk solicitor - Credit: Archant

The takeover of Ipswich Town by an American-led consortium could be looking more likely, according to a Suffolk solicitor - after another Land Registry search was lodged.

News of a potential takeover by an American-led consortium, registered as Gamechanger 20 Ltd in the UK, first surfaced earlier this year – with priority searches on the Land Registry for the club's training ground fuelling the rumours.

Priority searches are typically only carried out in the immediate days before an exchange of contracts and are an important step in the purchase of any land to ensure buyers and lenders are protected.

The rumours were quashed by Marcus Evans in a letter to fans, with reports earlier this month suggesting the deal had hit a stumbling block.

Suffolk solicitor Paul Munnings believes a deal could might not be far off completion - Credit: Prettys Solicitors LLP

Now however – 10 days before the existing searches are set to expire – renewed searches have been lodged, leading Prettys commercial property associate Paul Munnings to believe a deal could again be close to being announced.

Mr Munnings said: "The timing is interesting. You're either under contract, in which case you need to protect your position by renewing the searches – or you think something may happen soon.

"At the very least these new searches suggest that from Gamechanger’s point of a view a deal is still very much possible and might not be far off.

“To lodge another search to extend the priority period when there are still 10 days remaining on the one you've already got, is a further indication that the buyer is hoping to conclude a deal within the next 30 working days."

It remains unknown what could have caused any prospective deal to stall – although Town's chances of getting into the play-offs could have an influence on negotiations.

Mr Munnings added: "If there are still negotiations to be had, it is only natural that league position is one of many factors would have an impact."

Brett Johnson, centre right, with Phoenix Rising and MLS officials in 2018 - Credit: Phoenix Rising FC

One of the American businessmen involved in the consortium, Brett Johnson, has again been liking Ipswich Town-related content on social media in recent days.

Mr Johnson, a Chelsea fan, holds investments in American sides Phoenix Rising and FC Tucson, as well as prospective side USL Rhode Island and Danish side FC Helsingor.