Former Ipswich Town star Tom Lawrence charged with drink-driving

Former Ipswich Town loanee Tom Lawrence has been charged with drink-driving.

The 2016/17 loanee and Welsh international, aged 25, now with Championship side Derby County, and Derby team-mate Mason Bennett, 23, were detained by Derbyshire police after a collision on the A6 near Allestree, Derby, shortly before midnight on Tuesday, September 24.

In a statement, Derbyshire Constabulary said: "Two men have been charged with drink-driving after a collision involving a Range Rover Sport and a Mercedes GLC at the junction of Burley Hill and the A6 at Allestree."

Lawrence, of Duffield near Derby, and Bennett, of Whaley Thorns near Mansfield, were arrested at the scene and charged on Wednesday.

The pair will appear before the magistrates at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on October 15.

Lawrence was an instant hit with Town fans during his season-long loan with the Blues, scoring nine goals in 34 league games.