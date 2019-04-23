Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Cole Skuse intervenes in Ipswich Town fans' half-time 'ticket confusion'

23 April, 2019 - 11:38
Cole Skuse reportedly intervened in the 'confusion'. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Cole Skuse reportedly intervened in the 'confusion'. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Leading Ipswich Town player Cole Skuse reportedly intervened when “confusion” meant two fans could not get back into Portman Road after half-time to watch the rest of the Blue’s clash with Swansea.

The supporters were trying to return to the Sir Bobby Robson Stand to watch the rest of Easter Monday's home game after being contestants in the Magical Vegas goal competition.

But those watching the game said they saw the supporters being prevented entry by a steward, before nearby fans reportedly starting chanting for them to be let back in.

A spokesman for Ipswich Town Football Club said: “There was confusion between our stewards and the security control room over a ticket issue which delayed two of our contestants from our half-time game returning to the Sir Bobby Robson Stand after the competition.

“We've apologised to the supporters concerned for the delay.”

The Blues lost the match 1-0.

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Woman, 65, failed to declare £86k savings while claiming benefits

Elizabeth Carroll failed to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Woman, 65, failed to declare £86k savings while claiming benefits

Elizabeth Carroll failed to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dramatic photos show fire tearing through barn in night-time blaze

Fire crews tackled a large barn blaze in Washbrook near Ipswich on Easter Monday Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Cole Skuse intervenes in Ipswich Town fans’ half-time ‘ticket confusion’

Cole Skuse reportedly intervened in the 'confusion'. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Man cut with knife near Essex park

The incident happened near Promenade Park near Maldon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk sprit maker pays homage to Framlingham with new drink

New drink Bigod 1101 from DJ Wines Picture: DJ Wines
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists