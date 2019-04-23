Cole Skuse intervenes in Ipswich Town fans' half-time 'ticket confusion'

Leading Ipswich Town player Cole Skuse reportedly intervened when “confusion” meant two fans could not get back into Portman Road after half-time to watch the rest of the Blue’s clash with Swansea.

The supporters were trying to return to the Sir Bobby Robson Stand to watch the rest of Easter Monday's home game after being contestants in the Magical Vegas goal competition.

But those watching the game said they saw the supporters being prevented entry by a steward, before nearby fans reportedly starting chanting for them to be let back in.

A spokesman for Ipswich Town Football Club said: “There was confusion between our stewards and the security control room over a ticket issue which delayed two of our contestants from our half-time game returning to the Sir Bobby Robson Stand after the competition.

“We've apologised to the supporters concerned for the delay.”

The Blues lost the match 1-0.