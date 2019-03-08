Leeds fans flock in to join town's 'relegation party'

A large group of Leeds fans near Ipswich train station ahead of their game against Ipswich Town which kicks off at 12.30pm Picture: DEBBIE FISHMAN DEBBIE FISHMAN

Ipswich town centre has had a little taste of Yorkshire this weekend as Leeds fans have travelled from across the country to watch their side play Ipswich in the last game of the Championship season.

There is expected be a good atmosphere in Portman Road this afternoon for Ipswich Town's match against Leeds United: ROSS HALLS There is expected be a good atmosphere in Portman Road this afternoon for Ipswich Town's match against Leeds United: ROSS HALLS

There have been rumours that Leeds might be bringing as many as 8,000 fans to Portman Road for the match, which some Blues' fans are billing as the 'Ipswich Town Relegation Party'.

Despite town's relegation to League One there is expected to be a great atmosphere within Portman Road this afternoon. The supporters group Blue Action have planned a flag display in the North Stand and an end of season party after the match.

As early as yesterday lunchtime Leeds fans were arriving at Ipswich train station with our reporter Katy Sandalls tweeting: “Arrived at the station to get the train for London and was greeted by a tonne of Leeds fans who have already arrived for the game with Ipswich tomorrow. All in fine voice.”

Leeds fan Zachary B tweeted that he expects just over 4,000 Leeds fans to be at the match. The away side have been allocated the whole of the Cobbold Stand for the game.

Earlier this week police urged fans to enjoy the final match of the season between Ipswich Town and Leeds Utd in good spirits - despite the mixed fortunes of the two clubs involved, read more here.