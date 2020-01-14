Town match under threat after players leave pitch due to severe weather

Luke Chambers relishes the heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town players were pulled off the pitch after heavy rain and strong wind threatened their League One tie away at Oxford United.

Paul Lambert talks to his opposite number Karl Robinson before kick-off at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Paul Lambert talks to his opposite number Karl Robinson before kick-off at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

The match kicked off at its 7.45pm start time at the Kassam Stadium. However shortly after the half hour mark, referee Tom Nield called both teams into the changing rooms due to torrential rain.

The ball was getting stuck in pools of water that were forming on the turf and after the players battled through for several minutes, Nield decided to call a temporary pause to the game.

The Town squad stayed out on the pitch in a bid to keep warm and manager Paul Lambert spoke to the referee while grounds staff worked busily using forks to drain the pitch.

Nield eventually called both teams back on after 15 minutes, to cheers from the Town away fans with the game poised at 0-0.

Picked a great night to try and film #itfc feature. Fans making their feelings clear, "we're Ipswich Town and we'll play in the rain". pic.twitter.com/2ZxQUhyhHj — James Tzanoudakis (@jtztv) January 14, 2020

The fourth official indicated there would be 18 minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first half, with the game now looking like it will reach its conclusion bar any further intervention from the weather.