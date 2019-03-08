Will Portman Road show the Women's World Cup?

Lucy Bronze celebrates victory after the FIFA Women's World Cup, Quarter Final, at Stade Oceane, Le Havre Picture: John Walton/PA Wire. PA Wire

Fan events were hosted at the Portman Road home of Ipswich Town last year as the England men's team progressed in the World Cup finals in Russia - but will they be held for their female counterparts??

England's women, known as the Lionesses, have progressed to the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup being held in France.

Around 7.6 million TV viewers watched England beat Norway 0-3 in Le Havre on Thursday night.

Goals from Jill Scott, Lucy Bronze and Ellen White helped to push the Lionesses past the Scandinavian side.

A number of local pubs and bars have been screening the event for fans but up until now there has been no announcement as to whether Portman Road would host a fan event similar to those held for the men in 2018.

England's Steph Houghton (top), Karen Bardsley and Ellen White (right) celebrate Picture : John Walton/PA Wire. England's Steph Houghton (top), Karen Bardsley and Ellen White (right) celebrate Picture : John Walton/PA Wire.

Huge screens were put up in the stadium's fanzone to allow fans to enjoy the tournament with bars serving refreshments throughout the games.

Several thousand fans turned up at the ground to watch England beat Colombia on penalties, push their way past Sweden before failing to make the final after crashing out against Croatia.

A spokesman for Ipswich Town said that they would not be able to screen next Tuesday's semi-final match but would consider doing so for the final, should England make it.

Joe Sheehan, manager of Ipswich Town Women, travelled to France for some of England's previous games and believes a special viewing could have benefits locally.

"I went to the stadium when the men played Croatia and it was packed," said Mr Sheehan.

"I think that if they get to the final there's no reason the same number would not attend."

Mr Sheehan said the case was even stronger given the numbers that had watched the Lionesses in their quarter final match at Glastonbury on Thursday night.

"I think the event would be a good idea and it could give a boost to women's football in the region," said Mr Sheehan.