Chaos on trains as several services to Ipswich cancelled

There have been further delays to Greater Anglia trains today, with no services on the East Suffolk Line for several hours. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Frustrated passengers face yet another day of rail chaos after several services were cancelled on trains to and from Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Today's problems are set to cause particular disruption for fans heading to Portman Road for Ipswich Town's game against Bristol Rovers at 3pm.

Services are usually packed with Blues supporters but today just two trains on the East Suffolk Line, between Lowestoft and Ipswich, have run at all - with the 11.07am, 12.07am, 1.07pm and 2.07pm trains all cancelled.

Trains in the other direction are also affected, with Greater Anglia's Journey Check website saying the delays are due to "signalling problems".

The same reason has been cited for cancellations of services between Ipswich and Peterborough.

You may also want to watch:

To add to the woes, 10 services on the line mainline between London Liverpool Street and Norwich, which calls at Diss, Stowmarket, Ipswich, Manningtree and Colchester, have been cancelled today.

Commuters have faced severe disruption all week across Greater Anglia routes due to signalling problems which appear to affect the new trains.

There has been a reduced timetable on many routes, with the East Suffolk Line being halved to a two-hourly service and passengers from Peterborough being forced to travel via the Cambridge to Ipswich line - which itself has faced delays and cancellations.

Greater Anglia told this newspaper it was "examining all factors involved in the operation of the signalling system" to try and ascertain the problem.

MORE: Greater Anglia answers our questions over rail disruption

The company currently still has nine of its old diesel trains in service, many of which have been used on routes this week.

Yestrday Greater Anglia and Network Rail said they hoped to restore a full service on all lines in Suffolk, except the Ipswich to Peterborough route, from Monday.

A statement from Mark Budden, route director at Network Rail, and Jamie Burles, managing director at train operator Greater Anglia said: "We are very sorry for the disruption customers on our rural routes have experienced this week.

"We know how frustrating poor service is and we're working hard to restore them.

"We're very sorry for letting our passengers down and promise them we are determined to restore the good service they deserve as quickly as we can."

■ Specific information on train delays is available on Greater Anglia's Journey Check website.