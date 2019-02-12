Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Historic place of worship in Ipswich welcomes new minister

PUBLISHED: 07:09 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:09 24 February 2019

Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley alongside new minister Lewis Connolly outside the Unitarian Meeting House. Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley alongside new minister Lewis Connolly outside the Unitarian Meeting House. Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Archant

Unitarian churchgoers in one of Ipswich’s most historic buildings officially welcomed their new minister yesterday.

Minister Lewis Connolly’s induction ceremony was held yesterday, Saturday February 23, in a busy service attended by fellow ministers from across the country and mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley.

Although only having his induction ceremony yesterday, Minister Connolly has been in the position since 2016.

Minister Connolly said: “I think being the minister is one of the most exciting jobs there is.

“Ipswich - and Suffolk as a whole - has such beautiful landscapes and beautiful countryside, it really is a pleasure to work here.”

Mrs Joan Cook, president of the General Assembly of Unitarian and Free Christian Churches, said: “This is an important day for Lewis and his family and I feel honoured to be a part of it.”

The Unitarian Meeting House, on St Nicholas Street, is one of the most iconic buildings in the town centre, having been officially opened in 1700.

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Second flypast over East Anglia will honour Mi Amigo crash victims

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Paul Hurst reflects on Town transfer dealings, Dozzell criticism and working with Doig again

Paul Hurst was in charge of Ipswich Town for just 149 days. Photo: Steve Waller

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Most Read

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

The thatch fire at Mundham. Photo: Sabrina Johnson

City’s first ‘rage room’ allows people to let off steam by destroying things

The rage room will be located within a former gospel hall on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Record crowds turn out for Viking Festival finale

The vikings on the beach for the burning of the longboat at the Viking Festival at Sheringham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police investigate stabbing in west Norfolk

Police at the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police appeal after Hollesley Bay prisoner fails to return

Sam Claxton failed to return to the prison last night after being granted a temporary licence to visit an address in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Sunday Snap: Keane matches a record, Lambert watch and Garner’s muted celebration

Luke Chambers at the final whistle with Bart Bialkowski at Wigan Picture Pagepix

Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings after 1-1 draw against Carlisle

Frankie Kent is congratulated by team-mates after scoring the equaliser for the U's in the 1-1 draw against Carlisle. Kent was Carl Marston's Man of the Match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk village joins innovative water refill scheme - to combat single use plastic waste

Jess Rafinski with Debbie, Chris and Julie outside the Oranges & Lemons in East Bergholt Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Developers proposing 30 new homes for Melton’s Woods Lane

Pelham Structures have already held one consultation day at the Burness Parish Rooms Picture: KATY SANDALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists