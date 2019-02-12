Historic place of worship in Ipswich welcomes new minister

Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley alongside new minister Lewis Connolly outside the Unitarian Meeting House. Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN Archant

Unitarian churchgoers in one of Ipswich’s most historic buildings officially welcomed their new minister yesterday.

Minister Lewis Connolly’s induction ceremony was held yesterday, Saturday February 23, in a busy service attended by fellow ministers from across the country and mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley.

Although only having his induction ceremony yesterday, Minister Connolly has been in the position since 2016.

Minister Connolly said: “I think being the minister is one of the most exciting jobs there is.

“Ipswich - and Suffolk as a whole - has such beautiful landscapes and beautiful countryside, it really is a pleasure to work here.”

Mrs Joan Cook, president of the General Assembly of Unitarian and Free Christian Churches, said: “This is an important day for Lewis and his family and I feel honoured to be a part of it.”

The Unitarian Meeting House, on St Nicholas Street, is one of the most iconic buildings in the town centre, having been officially opened in 1700.