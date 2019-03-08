Video
'Rumble of thunder' to hit East Anglia today
PUBLISHED: 08:06 20 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:06 20 July 2019
Archant
Thunder and lightning could strike in Suffolk and north Essex today, weather forecasters are warning.
Temperatures will climb to highs of around 25C - and although it's meant to be mostly sunny, there is a chance storms could strike the region around midday.
Forecasters at the East Anglian based Weatherquest tweeted: "East Anglia today - sunny spells, although there will be the chance of a few scattered showers, some of those could be heavy with a rumble of thunder this afternoon, mainly in the north of the region.
"Becoming breezy with a moderate southwesterly wind. Highs 22-25C."
Next week, a hot spell will see the mercury soar to highs of 27C and 28C.