Ipswich to welcome 80s stars for Festival of Suffolk finale this weekend

Stars of the 80s will gather in Trinity Park this weekend to perform their chart-topping hits – with special invites extended to the people who have been quietly making a difference in Suffolk.

The Let’s Rock Festival Finale this Saturday will feature icons such as Adam Ant, Heather Small, Nick Kershaw, Heaven 17, and plenty more.

Organised by UK Live, it will be the final event of the Festival of Suffolk.

UK Live has also donated 1,000 tickets to Suffolk charities and community groups who have been working hard to make the county a better place.

Among the 70 different charities and groups attending will be the Anglia Care Trust, Parents and Carers Together (PACT), which works with young people with mental health issues, and learning disability support group Lowestoft and District Mencap.

“The members we are bringing love music, and none of them will ever have done anything like this before,” said Jac Guyton, chairwoman of Lowestoft and District Mencap.

“It’s going to be such an eye-opener for them and the whole experience of seeing all the live bands will be something for them to always remember.”

Tim Holder is head of public affairs at the Suffolk Community Foundation, which distributed the donated tickets.

“The Festival of Suffolk was created to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to join in,” he explained.

“It was so important that this continued from the outset right through to its spectacular concert finale.

“Everyone is invited to come together for one huge final, day of celebration at Let’s Rock. Fabulous music, fireworks, a huge stage and spectacular lights, this family event will get everyone up, dancing, and singing along to some of the biggest names in 1980s pop and rock.”

The Festival of Suffolk events have been taking place throughout the year in celebration of her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee, to roaring success.

During May and June, the Torch Relay was greeted by over 100,000 people and visited 250 communities.

Later in June, the Festival of the Sea paid tribute to our county’s maritime heritage with boat parades and beach celebrations.

Meanwhile, a copy of the New Suffolk Garland anthology of Suffolk writing has been donated to every public library and secondary school in Suffolk.

To buy tickets for Let’s Rock, visit: letsrockipswich.com/tickets

