Hospitals urged to apply for Changing Places cash

Hospitals across Suffolk can apply for funding for more Changing Spaces disabled toilets, which include hoists, showers and adult changing tables Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

New funding for disabled toilets in hospitals across East Anglia is set to benefit patients.

there is £2million available for English hospitals to put more of these toilets into NHS facilities Picture: ARCHANT there is £2million available for English hospitals to put more of these toilets into NHS facilities Picture: ARCHANT

Government funding for more than 100 Changing Places toilets - larger disabled toilets with adult-sized changing benches and hoists - is now available for hospitals in Suffolk and Essex to apply for.

There are currently only about 30 of these toilets in NHS England hospitals but NHS Trusts in the East of England interested in increasing accessibility can now bid for a share of the funding.

Minister for Care, Caroline Dinenage, said: "Severely disabled people and their carers must be reassured that they can access these essential facilities when attending appointments in a hospital, of all places."

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government is currently consulting on making Changing Places mandatory in new or refurbished buildings used by the public.

The Government has also funded an online map of the UKs changing places toilets.

A Changing Places spokesman said: "Changing Places toilets give people more confidence and independence because they no longer have to worry about what will happen if they are caught short.

"We encourage all NHS Trusts to help break down barriers faced by disabled people and apply for the funding."