Murder investigation dropped after Suffolk pub party death

PUBLISHED: 12:10 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 22 May 2020

Suffolk police are no longer treating the death of a woman in the Magpie Inn as suspicious Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The death of a 45-year-old woman following a party at a pub in Little Stonham last year is no longer being treated as murder.

Police launched an investigation after being called to the Magpie Inn in Norwich Road by the ambulance service just before 3.30am Sunday, November 10.

Paramedics had been treating the woman – who was unresponsive – at the scene, but she sadly died a short time later.

The woman was later identified Irina Kuzmina from Purfleet in Essex, pending formal coroner’s proceedings.

Police had initially believed Ms Kuzmina was murdered, however detectives have since determined her death was not suspicious following a comprehensive investigation and pathology report.

Consequently, a 52-year-old woman from Dagenham, initially arrested on suspicion of murder that day, will no longer face police action in respect of that accusation.

However, the woman will still stand before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday, July 17, where she will be formally charged with two counts of common assault – following allegations both Ms Kuzmina and her partner were assaulted during the night of the party.

