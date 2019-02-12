Irish music festival to come to Stowmarket

Musicians Matt Cranitch (left) and Jackie Daly (right) are just two of the group of renowned Irish musicians coming to Stowmarket. Picture: CON KELLEHER Archant

A festival commemorating the life of a famous Irish musician Julia Clifford is to be held in Stowmarket next month.

Organised by Katie and John Howson, founders of the East Anglian Traditional Music Trust, the “I Looked East and I Looked West” festival will be held in the Robert Peel Centre and in other venues across the town.

The festival has been awarded €2,000 funding from Culture Ireland, which will be used to fly renowned instrumentalists from the west of Ireland to Suffolk for the event.

Julia Clifford, the inspiration behind the festival, was a famous Irish musician who spent much of her life living in Thetford, playing shows across East Anglia.

Organisers said: “This is the largest Irish traditional music festival to be held in the eastern counties and will attract many visitors to Stowmarket and hopefully it will give a boost to many local businesses.”

Tickets are available on the event’s website.