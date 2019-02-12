Heavy Rain

Major Irish music festival to take place in Stowmarket

PUBLISHED: 14:35 06 March 2019

Michael Sheehy, Katie Howson & John Howson take a break during a music session at the Willie Clancy Festival in County Clare. Picture: COLM KEATING

Archant

A traditional Irish music festival will take place in Stowmarket this year after funding has been secured from the town council.

Julia Clifford at her 70th birthday party in Wetherden, Suffolk. Picture: JOHN HOWSONJulia Clifford at her 70th birthday party in Wetherden, Suffolk. Picture: JOHN HOWSON

The festival will take place over the weekend of April 26 - 28 this year and will feature top fiddle, accordion, flute and uilleann pipes players from the west of Ireland, who will perform at the John Peel Centre as well as well, of course, lively music sessions in pubs.

The weekend is dedicated to the memory of one of the great Irish fiddle players, Julia Clifford, who settled in Thetford after developing her musical talent at home in County Kerry.

The festival will be a celebration of her life and music.

Organisers Katie and John Howson said: “This is the largest Irish traditional music festival to be held in the eastern counties and will attract many visitors to Stowmarket.

A typical Irish pub session. Picture: FRIELS PUBA typical Irish pub session. Picture: FRIELS PUB

Hopefully it will give a boost to many local businesses.”

Tickets are now on sale here.

