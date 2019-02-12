Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Opinion

Have you been caught out with a £30 fine in Chelmsford?

PUBLISHED: 15:28 12 February 2019

The location of the Chelmsford bus lane where Lynne got caught out Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The location of the Chelmsford bus lane where Lynne got caught out Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Our columnist got stung for unwittingly driving in a bus lane- and she’s not alone.

It had been a long time since I drove in Chelmsford, probably 20 years. On that occasion I was reporting the Crown Court case of a man accused of killing his wife and burying her under the patio.

I seem to remember I parked near the court and not too far from M&S - where I would buy my lunchtime sandwich.

This time I was heading into the city to interview a dance troupe known collectively and a little saucily as Dreamboys. All I had to do was find somewhere near the theatre to park. As is so often the case with Satnav, I could drive past the venue - it was on my right hand side - but the car park had to be accessed from behind the Civic Theatre. Unfamiliar with the roads, the obvious thing to do seemed to be to carry on and take the first right turn. I did and ended up in the bus station.

I turned around and went back and then, after a disastrous attempt to follow my instinct, ended up travelling the same road again. This time, I did not turn right into the bus station but continued straight on - unaware that I would drive straight into a bus lane.

But at least I managed to find the car park, persuade a kindly car park attendant to let me park in the cordoned off section and get to the theatre in time to talk to the Dreamboys unoiled.

A few days later an ominous-looking brown window-envelope dropped through the letter box. It contained a picture of my car in the bus lane together with notice of a £30 fine if I paid promptly. The amount would double if I left it too long.

“You should appeal,” said my husband, affronted on my behalf.

I agreed, I should have appealed but I couldn’t face the paperwork so I paid up with a bad grace and vowed not to go to Chelmsford ever again - even though the city has a great shopping centre.

This was last autumn and since then I have become aware of the how the bus lane has become a nifty little earner. Especially in light of the fact that just one fine has been upheld when the driver went to tribunal.

In December it was reported that Essex County Council has received more than £1.5m from 43,864 penalty charge notices (PCN) for the misuse of the Duke Street bus gate in Chelmsford, since cameras were installed in 2017. In all, 139 cases which went to tribunal after the council rejected appeals, a single fine was upheld.

An Essex County Council spokeswoman said the bus gate stopped cars using the city centre as a ‘rat-run’. Which is fine if you’re a rat and know which way to run.

Have you been fined for accidentally using this road? Write to me.

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Passengers face delays after person hit by train

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading for London, Stock Image

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teen found guilty of involvement in ‘flour bombing’ attack

The picture of Ms Morris covered in flour and eggs in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOK

Murder victim’s mum - ‘Knife crime can happen to anyone’

Tom Brittain, who was murdered in Colchester in March 2013 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Search for elderly woman called off after body found in sea

Diane Hatherly is missing from West Mersea Picture: ARCHANT

Councillor dropped from Tory candidates list after another clash with party

Christopher Hudson has not been selected to fight the district election. Picture: SIMON LEE

How to spot the signs that a “county line” drug supply is operating in your neighbourhood

Tonya Antonis from Suffolk police said bosses could not get complacent, but work to tackle county lines had proved effective to date. Picture: SU ANDERSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists