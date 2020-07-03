E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

More than 30 firefighters tackle bungalow blaze

PUBLISHED: 07:50 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:50 03 July 2020

The bungalow was well alight when crews got there. Picture: GOOGLE

The bungalow was well alight when crews got there. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

More than 30 firefighters are currently tackling blaze at a bungalow in Isleham, on the Suffolk/Cambridgeshire border.

Crews were called at around 5.40am today (Friday, July 3) and arrived to find a two-bedroom property on the B114, in Isleham, well alight.

Engines from both Suffolk and Cambridgeshire attended the scene, with three crews from Newmarket and one from Mildenhall helping tackle the blaze.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “More than 30 firefighters are currently at scene tackling the fire. This includes crews from Burwell, Cambridge and Ely, along with crews from Newmarket and Mildenhall in Suffolk.

You may also want to watch:

“Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire in a semi detached bungalow. The property was evacuated when crews arrived.

“A road closure is in place to allow crews to tackle the fire safely.”

A short time after getting there crews put out the fire, but they remained on scene in order to dampen down and investigate the cause.

The wellbeing of the occupants is not known.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

More than 30 firefighters tackle bungalow blaze

The bungalow was well alight when crews got there. Picture: GOOGLE

How this revolutionary drug is helping mum Sammie see milestones she thought she might miss

Cystic fibrosis sufferer Sammie Read, of Mendlesham, has welcomed the NHS England deal to begin using the revoltionary drug Kaftrio. Picture: SAMMIE READ

Extra cash boost for ‘strong’ walking and cycling schemes

Suffolk County Council has been awarded further funds to introduce cycle-friendly areas Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More changes to Ipswich town centre as shops prepare for ‘Super Saturday’

Outdoor seating clusters will be introdused in Ipswich town centre as part of the second phase of reopening which starts on Saturday. Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

‘There is no massive urgency there’ – O’Neill on whether Downes will be next to sign long-term deal

Flynn Downes is contracted to Ipswich Town until 2022, with the club holding the option of a one-year extension. Photo: Pagepix