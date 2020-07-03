More than 30 firefighters tackle bungalow blaze

The bungalow was well alight when crews got there. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

More than 30 firefighters are currently tackling blaze at a bungalow in Isleham, on the Suffolk/Cambridgeshire border.

Crews were called at around 5.40am today (Friday, July 3) and arrived to find a two-bedroom property on the B114, in Isleham, well alight.

Engines from both Suffolk and Cambridgeshire attended the scene, with three crews from Newmarket and one from Mildenhall helping tackle the blaze.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “More than 30 firefighters are currently at scene tackling the fire. This includes crews from Burwell, Cambridge and Ely, along with crews from Newmarket and Mildenhall in Suffolk.

“Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire in a semi detached bungalow. The property was evacuated when crews arrived.

“A road closure is in place to allow crews to tackle the fire safely.”

A short time after getting there crews put out the fire, but they remained on scene in order to dampen down and investigate the cause.

The wellbeing of the occupants is not known.