Almost half a million pounds raised at John Peel auction

person

William Warnes

Published: 4:00 PM June 15, 2022
Record collection with John Peel in the upper right.

The collection amassed a total of £465,784. - Credit: PA Media/EDP pics © 2003

Items belonging to the late Radio One DJ John Peel raised nearly £500,000 when they went under the hammer.

The collection auctioned on June 14 included test pressings of Sex Pistols singles, which sold for £20,400, and a John Lennon/Yoko Ono signed album, which sold for £15,300.

The 200 lots were auctioned at Bonhams in Knightsbridge and amassed a total of £465,784.

Born John Ravenscroft, the broadcasting legend lived in Great Finborough, near Stowmarket. He died of a heart attack in 2004 at the age of 65. 

Speaking prior to the auction, the Ravenscroft family said: "In going through the accumulation of 40 years of pop moments, we decided that some of the most interesting items might find a home, with fans of his programme or of the artists whose music we played."

Stowmarket is now home to the John Peel Centre for the Creative Arts, a live music venue which serves as a "tribute to the life and times of the much-loved broadcaster".

