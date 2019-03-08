Partly Cloudy

Sunglasses and kitchen items stolen from Bury St Edmunds home

PUBLISHED: 11:19 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 09 April 2019

Downing Close in Bury St Edmunds where the burglary took place Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Downing Close in Bury St Edmunds where the burglary took place Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Electrical kitchen items, a pair of sunglasses and a table lamp were stolen during a burglary in Bury St Edmunds.

The theft happened between 12.45am and 6.30am yesterday at a home in Downing Close.

A burglar entered the property by unknown means and once inside, took the items from the home.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity should contact DC Sarah Warner on 101, quoting crime reference 37/19720/19

Alternatively, people can provide an online update via the force website here or email here

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form here.

