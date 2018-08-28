Sunshine and Showers

Historic items stolen from Suffolk’s Girlguiding archive

PUBLISHED: 11:30 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 07 February 2019

One of the archive displays used in Suffolk Picture: NORTH WEST DIVISION SUFFOLK GIRLGUIDES

Archant

Priceless badges which tell the history of Girlguiding in Suffolk have been stolen from an archive.

A range of badges owned by the Suffolk Girlguiding Archive Picture: NORTH WEST DIVISION SUFFOLK GIRLGUIDES

The Suffolk Girlguiding Archive holds a collection of paperwork, books, badges, uniforms, flags and other objects which show how the organisation has grown and developed over the past 100 years.

The collection has come together over a number of years and is used, amongst other things, to help youngsters understand what Guiding was like in the past.

However items which tell the history of the movement were stolen in a break-in in Mid Suffolk last month.

“We’re not sure when it started but it’s definitely been accumulated over several decades, probably over 40 years,” said a spokesman for the North West Suffolk division.

“The collection has been built up entirely from donations.

“The badges stolen were an example of nearly every badge which has been issued from the beginning of Guiding – Promise badges, Queen’s Guide awards, Brownie patrol badges and long service awards.

“There were some very early badges, including a gold promise badge.

“The early badges will be difficult to replace as, in some cases, not many were issued.”

The division hopes that people will keep an eye out online and at car boot sales and alert them if they see such objects.

Fortunately since the break-in last month members of the public have come to the division’s aid donating badges to try and help replace what has been lost.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response which this sad event has triggered,” the spokesman said.

“We are already beginning to receive donations of badges and other memorabilia to help us rebuild the archive.

“If you were a member of Girlguiding and have any badges tucked away in boxes, please consider donating them to our archive for future generations to enjoy.”

Nevertheless, the division is still hoping to find the lost items because of their importance to the county.

“We couldn’t put a value on them, they are priceless because of the memories and achievements associated with them and the value they held as part of a larger story of Guiding in Suffolk,” said the spokesman.

“The theft is a huge loss to the Suffolk Girlguiding family. The badges are a record of the memories and achievements of hundreds of former Girlguiding members, who donated them to the archive because they knew they would be cherished by future generations.”

If you want to donate badges or other memorabilia to the group, then get in touch.

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

Norwich City have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink this season. Picture: LEEDS UNITED

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

