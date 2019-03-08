Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Special football relationship helped forge marriage

PUBLISHED: 16:30 18 June 2019

Grahame Carter, formerly of Castle Hill, moved to Dusseldorf after meeting Ines at a friendly match Picture: GRAHAME CARTER

Grahame Carter, formerly of Castle Hill, moved to Dusseldorf after meeting Ines at a friendly match Picture: GRAHAME CARTER

Archant

Football shirts of Ipswich Town and Fortuna Dusseldorf may not be the most obvious of wedding day attire.

Ipswich Town fan Grahame Carter with wife Ines Carter, a Fortuna Dusseldorf fan Picture: GRAHAME CARTERIpswich Town fan Grahame Carter with wife Ines Carter, a Fortuna Dusseldorf fan Picture: GRAHAME CARTER

But the kit proved more than apt after the special relationship between Ipswich Town and Fortuna Dusseldorf helped forge a relationship of a different kind - the marriage of two fans.

Grahame Carter, 68, wore the colours of his beloved Ipswich Town when he married the other love of his life Ines, 62, a Fortuna fan.

The two football fans met while Grahame was on holiday in Dusseldorf watching the Tractor boys take on the then 2.Bundesliga outfit in a friendly in July 2015.

It is fair to say he didn't expect the trip to lead to marriage.

The two clubs have a strong connection thanks to the Fortuna Blues fan club Picture: GRAHAME CARTERThe two clubs have a strong connection thanks to the Fortuna Blues fan club Picture: GRAHAME CARTER

He and more than 600 other Blues fans made the trip as part of the two clubs continued friendship, with supporters making the journey each way every year in celebration of their successful histories.

After meeting Ines outside a pub in the city's popular old town district, the two exchanged email addresses with Grahame promising to send Ines an Ipswich flag.

"I emailed her and it went into her spam inbox," he laughed. "Thankfully, this was the one and only time she had ever checked in it."

The two ended up exchanging more than 1,000 emails in the following months before Grahame decided to take the bold step of moving to a country where he didn't speak the language.

You may also want to watch:

"It was a bit of a sticky situation to start with," he explained. "In our first apartment we had a bed and a TV - nothing else.

"We used to sit on the floor with the TV on a cardboard box, but we had each other."

Such is their commitment to their teams, they each have tattoos of their club's badges and decided that their football shirts would be the perfect dress for their wedding day.

"It was going to be too complicated to get married here," he said. "Ines has a friend who got married in Las Vegas, and we thought 'well, why not?'.

Exactly two years after they first met, the two walked down the aisle before returning to their new house in Erkrath, just outside Dusseldorf.

For Grahame, his marriage stands testament to the special relationship the two clubs share: "I can't think of any other clubs that have what we have.

"It is all thanks to the fans."

Ulli Hildener, chairman of the Fortuna Blues fan club, said he is pleased for the couple, again praising the unique connection.

Ulli Hildener, chairman of the Fortuna Blues fan club, added: "When Ines and Grahame met, the god of football was involved, there is no doubt about that - and the Dusseldorf Ipswich connection was the perfect environment for this lovely commitment."

The two clubs will meet again in July, when they play each other in the Interwetten Cup.

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Eye D-Day veteran chosen to promote new £2 coin: “Our life expectancy after landing was just one hour”

Normandy veteran Alan King in the beautiful D-Day 70th anniversary ceramic poppy field on Arromanches beach in 2014, with parts of the old Mulberry Harbour in the background. Picture: Denise Bradley

1,000-strong petition reignites Stansted expansion debate

Stop Stansted Expansion (SSE) is calling for the airport's planning application of 2018 to be referred back to Uttlesford District Council Planning Committee Picture: TONY PICK

Dawn raids see police swoop on ‘county lines’ dealers with drugs, knives and over £50k in house

The kitchen of one raided property appeared to contain bags of a Class A drug Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Special football relationship helped forge marriage

Grahame Carter, formerly of Castle Hill, moved to Dusseldorf after meeting Ines at a friendly match Picture: GRAHAME CARTER

Solar array brings Suffolk print firm ‘very close’ to carbon neutral goal

From left, Peter Frost of Suffolk County Council, cabinet member Richard Rout, and Graham Denny, Nick Theobald and Colin Hunt of Denny Bros Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists