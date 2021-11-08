A family of Ipswich Town fans who relocated from Devon to Suffolk are looking for 'host families' to help them care for dogs as part of their new business venture.

When Cathy Auton, 55, and her husband Andy Auton, 49, got together they soon realised they had a mutual love of Ipswich Town.

As a young girl Mrs Auton was once brave enough to wear her Town scarf to the East Anglian derby where she sat in the home seats of Norwich City's Carrow Road!

Cathy, Andrew, Matt and Nala the dog. Barking Mad dog sitting in Bacton - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The couple's support of Ipswich Town is one of the reasons they made the big decision to move to Bacton, near Stowmarket - so they are now much closer to Portman Road.

With the help of their son Matt, 19, who is also a Town fan, they have set up their franchise of 'Barking Mad'.

Mrs Auton said: "Our customer's dogs are our priority and we take the time to get to know all of them so we can match them with with suitable host families who treat them as if they were one of their own.

"All we ask for from our hosts is that they have time on their hands, a secure garden and plenty of love to give."

Nala the dog in Bacton - Credit: Charlotte Bond

You can find out more about volunteering as a host by calling 07359 113271 or 01449 535001 - more information can be found on the Barking Mad website.



