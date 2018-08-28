Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hooligan table ranks Town supporters among best behaved in league

PUBLISHED: 12:22 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:22 15 November 2018

The club said it would not tolerate misbehaviour Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The club said it would not tolerate misbehaviour Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Ipswich Town supporters were among the best behaved fans in the Championship last season, according to a league table of bans for violence and disorder.

Seven football banning orders were in force for offenders identifying as fans of the club at the beginning of the 2018/19 season two fewer than the same time last year.

Across the country, 1,822 football banning orders were in force a 6% fall compared to August 2017.

About a quarter (460) were new football banning orders issued over the course of last season.

Home Office figures showed a steady decline in the total number of football banning orders in force for the last seven seasons falling by 43% from 3,174 in 2011.

Football-related arrests also fell 6% to 1,542 last season – when the three most common types of offence were public disorder (36%), violent disorder (20%) and pitch incursion (12%)

Despite the number of banned Blues fans increasing from four to seven in three years, only five 2017/18 Championship clubs recorded fewer at the start of this season: Brentford (six), Norwich City (two), Fulham (two), Preston North End (one) and Burton Albion (zero).

Ipswich Town media manager, Steve Pearce said: “The club will not tolerate misbehaviour at Portman Road but these statistics, once again, show that our fans are among the most well-behaved in the Championship both home and away.”

In the 2017/18 season, Grimsby Town and Sunderland supporters were issued the highest number of new banning orders (28).

In the previous season, Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters were issued the highest number of new football banning orders. However, the club saw the biggest decrease in new football banning orders issued in the latest season from 32 to five.

A Home Office report said: “Football banning orders are preventative measures issued by the courts, either following a conviction for a football-related offence or following a complaint by a local police force, British Transport Police, or the Crown Prosecution Service.

“The statutory duration of a football banning order is a minimum period of three years and no more than five years.

“In cases where a custodial sentence was imposed for the original offence, a minimum period of six years and no more than 10 years applies.”

Topic Tags:

Council reveals swathe of cutbacks from 2019 and proposals for council tax increases

08:33 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Winter gritting and support fleet reductions have been tabled as part of cost cutting measures at Suffolk County Council from 2019 Picture: SIMON PARKER

Millions of pounds of cutbacks for council services in Suffolk next year have been revealed – with homes facing further council tax rises for the next three years.

Video Watch: First new Greater Anglia train arrives in region from Swiss factory

57 minutes ago Paul Geater
The new Stadler train passes through Ipswich station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

The first new Swiss-built train for Greater Anglia has arrived in the region – being pulled from the Channel Tunnel, around London and along the main line to Norwich early on Thursday morning.

Leaked report warns huge substation could ‘overwhelm’ Suffolk AONB

11:44 Andrew Hirst
A bird of prey at the Suffolk Coast AONB, which is proposed as a possible substation site Picture: PAUL SAWYER

A 30-acre substation would be “extremely challenging” to develop in a Suffolk beauty spot without harming the protected landscape, a leaked report said.

Pub landlord who smashed pint glass on customer is jailed

11:41 Katy Sandalls
Simon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A pub licensee who punched a customer and then smashed him over the head with a pint glass has been jailed for 19 months.

Suffolk onscreen: Tales of courage on the Front Line

11:01 Andrew Clarke
Stanley's War is a new movie telling the experiences of Suffolk soldiers during the First Worlf War Photo: Stanley’s War Motion East ©2018

Grounding historical events in personal stories makes them more relatable. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to film-maker Tim Curtis about his latest film which tells the story of two local men and their experiences during The Great War

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

10:34 Greta Levy
the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

Dashcam footage has captured the moment a sportscar weaves in and out of traffic in Lowestoft.

Should towns and villages have to pay for their own police?

09:47 Richard Cornwell
Councillors in Felixstowe have agreed to pay for a PCSO for the town Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Community leaders in Felixstowe have agreed to spend £68,000 to fund an extra police officer for the town to deal with specific problems.

Most read

Ipswich described as ‘hidden gem’ by Homes Under The Hammer presenter

Martin Roberts visited Ipswich for his latest Homes Under The Hammer series. Picture: PA

Taylor is the football sponge bringing a Spanish influence to Ipswich... and he used to clean Lambert’s boots

Stuart Taylor is Paul Lambert's assistant manager at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

What do you make of John Lewis’ new Christmas advert?

John Lewis' 2018 christmas advert, The Boy & The Piano,stars Sir Elton John Picture: JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS/PA WIRE

Highways operative driven into and racially abused

A Suffolk Highways van at the scene

Video Felixstowe vegans - did you know there’s a new plant-based cafe in the town?

Owners of the Greenhouse Cafe are mother and daughter, Kate and Alice White. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Council reveals swathe of cutbacks from 2019 and proposals for council tax increases

Winter gritting and support fleet reductions have been tabled as part of cost cutting measures at Suffolk County Council from 2019 Picture: SIMON PARKER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24