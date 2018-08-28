When Ipswich Town went to Wembley
PUBLISHED: 16:22 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:22 09 November 2018
The Twin Towers of Wembley Stadium were an iconic symbol of the classic stadium and in 1998 the Junior Blues got to see them up close as they took a tour of the landmark venue.
The children got to see everything from the museum displaying the classic memorabilia and remembering key moments in history, to the stadium itself. They also visited the television gallery where the live broadcasts took place.
The stadium itself was officially opened in April 1923, originally known as the Empire Stadium. Wembley went on to host global football fixtures and some of the biggest music acts of the 20th century.
The stadium was near the end of its life when the junior Blues visited and just two years later, in October 2000, the stadium was closed and before being demolished tow years later.
Ipswich Town played one of the last competitive club matches there, taking on Barnsley in the play-off final with Ipswich winning 4-2 and gaining promotion.
It was not until March 2007 that the new Wembley opened.
