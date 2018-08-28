Sunshine and Showers

When Ipswich Town went to Wembley

PUBLISHED: 16:22 09 November 2018

In the TV control room being shown the mixers that get used during live broadcasts Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

In the TV control room being shown the mixers that get used during live broadcasts Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The Twin Towers of Wembley Stadium were an iconic symbol of the classic stadium and in 1998 the Junior Blues got to see them up close as they took a tour of the landmark venue.

Looking at some of the biggest moments to have happened at Wembley Stadium Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The children got to see everything from the museum displaying the classic memorabilia and remembering key moments in history, to the stadium itself. They also visited the television gallery where the live broadcasts took place.

One of the best views within the stadium showing off the pitch Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The stadium itself was officially opened in April 1923, originally known as the Empire Stadium. Wembley went on to host global football fixtures and some of the biggest music acts of the 20th century.

The Junior Blues outside the stadium ahead of their all access tour Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The stadium was near the end of its life when the junior Blues visited and just two years later, in October 2000, the stadium was closed and before being demolished tow years later.

Some of the Junior Blues got to lift the FA Cup high in the stands like some of their Ipswich Town heroes Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Ipswich Town played one of the last competitive club matches there, taking on Barnsley in the play-off final with Ipswich winning 4-2 and gaining promotion.

Some of the children walking out of the tunnel onto the pitch Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

It was not until March 2007 that the new Wembley opened.

Taking in the view from the stands at Wembley Stadium Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Do you recognise any faces in these pictures?

Topic Tags:

