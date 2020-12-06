E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Perfect Christmas gift for a Blues fan? Ipswich Town sticker album bundle released

PUBLISHED: 16:18 06 December 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 06 December 2020

Striker James Norwood with the new sticker album Picture: ITFC

ITFC

Our Ipswich Town sticker album is already proving a big hit with fans of all ages – and now a special bundle has been released which could make the perfect Christmas present.

The EADT and Ipswich Star has teamed up with Ipswich Town to release the album, which has 250 stickers covering everything from the current squad and legends, to iconic moments, kits and the 40th anniversary of the UEFA Cup win.

You may also want to watch:

Readers of the newspaper can get a voucher for a free pack of stickers in every edition, while packs can be purchased individually for £1.

And now we have released a special Christmas package to help kick-start a new collection. It includes a sticker album and 50 sticker packs – all for just £25.

The Ipswich Town sticker albumThe Ipswich Town sticker album

They can be ordered from our online shop.

For those who have less than 10 stickers to collect, you can now order them individually. Contact 01603 772138, and your order will be processed at 20p per sticker plus 50p P&P.

