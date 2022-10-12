'It's a sad old place now,' say Newmarket's disgruntled residents

Newmarket residents have spoken out over their frustration with the town's 'gradual decline', saying they don't feel it meets people's needs any more. - Credit: Michael Hall

Newmarket residents have spoken out over their frustration with the town's "gradual decline", saying they don't feel it meets people's needs anymore.

Beckie Brown, an eyewear company's sales manager, lived in Newmarket until she was 19 and recently moved back with her two children.

"I grew up here and moved back in 2018, but it's a sad old place now," Beckie said.

One of the main problems she's experienced is the lack of post-16 education provision, which has proved a particular problem for her 17-year-old and 20-year-old children.

She said: "There's nowhere for them to go as there's no sixth form college here. I've had to rely on public transportation to get my daughter to West Suffolk College which has proved to be a nightmare."

Last month, it was announced that the 11/X11 route, Cambridge - Newmarket - Bury St Edmunds and the 12 route, Cambridge - Newmarket - Ely were to be withdrawn from service by the end of October.

Beckie added: "There's also a massive housing shortage. Every time I've looked to rent somewhere new, I don't have a chance to even deliberate as it gets snapped up straight away.

"Unless you want to hang out at McDonald's, there's nowhere to really go in our town. We've got hundreds of places to eat and no shops - everything seems out of proportion."

Kerry Riseley O'Reilly moved to Newmarket with her husband in 1989 when she considered it to be a "safe, thriving town, with many shops".

She said the gradual decline she's seen over the years was accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic and added: "I have lost count of the promises made to residents, regarding the provision of a cinema and other plans.

"I have had conversations with friends who have travelled to Newmarket for racing and they've said how disappointed they are in the town."

Newmarket's town mayor, councillor Philippa Winter said: "Newmarket Town Council recognises there's a big hole in services that Newmarket provides. We recognise that there is a perception by residents that the town is neglected by the authorities that run the services.

"Newmarket Town Council has consistently lobbied the relevant authorities regarding these matters and will continue to do so. Newmarket Town Council also wish to support agencies in any endeavours to provide more services to the town."

