Will Suffolk's Ched win Love Island?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 February 2020

Ched in a challenge where contestants had to look after toy babies. Picture: (C) ITV Plc

Ched in a challenge where contestants had to look after toy babies. Picture: (C) ITV Plc

ITV

Suffolk scaffolder Ched Uzor is among the finalists in tonight's Love Island finale, but can he and partner Jess Gale win the show?

Ched Uzor from Suffolk and his partner Jess Gale Picture: ITVChed Uzor from Suffolk and his partner Jess Gale Picture: ITV

The 23-year-old scaffolder from Bury St Edmunds is taking part in the sixth series of the show which this year is taking part in South Africa.

Ched, who graduated from the University of Suffolk with a qualification in business management, is hoping do well in the show's finale which is set to air tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

Tonight's winner will take home a £50,000 cash prize which they split with their partner or keep for themselves.

Ched joined the villa during the Casa Amor stay, where existing islanders were split into boys and girls in order to introduce new potential partners.

Ched coupled up with original contestant Jess Gale, the pair have been together ever since and recently agreed to make their relationship exclusive.

The pair have staved off tough competition to remain in the show, narrowly missing being dumped from the island after losing out in a vote.

Writing in his Love Island profile before going on the show, Ched rated his looks as an eight out of ten, saying his arms were his best feature - after working out at the Abbeycroft Leisure centre in Bury.

He regularly posts videos of his intense training régime and offers online coaching for training and diet.

READ MORE: Suffolk's Ched wins through to Love Island final

Most Read

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man fights for life after attack outside Ipswich takeaway

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

New retail park with gym and fast food drive-thru could create 100 new jobs

The new multi-million pound retail park will be in Old Road, opposite the existing Waterglade Retail Park Picture: HAWKSTONE PROPERTIES PLC

Fire crews battle to save former Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Ipswich

An aerial view of firefighters tackling the blaze at the old Tolly Cobbold Brewery at Cliff Quay in Ipswich Picture: Sky Cam East

Suspected drink-driver arrested after car brings down phone lines

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team reported making an arrest following a collision near Stowmarket on Sunday morning Picture: NSRAPT TWITTER

Locums paid up to £700 a day to cover GP shifts in Suffolk

GP numbers have fallen in Suffolk - prompting fears that some locum agencies are exploiting surgeries. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 indepedent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

