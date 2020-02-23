Will Suffolk's Ched win Love Island?

Ched in a challenge where contestants had to look after toy babies. Picture: (C) ITV Plc ITV

Suffolk scaffolder Ched Uzor is among the finalists in tonight's Love Island finale, but can he and partner Jess Gale win the show?

Ched Uzor from Suffolk and his partner Jess Gale Picture: ITV Ched Uzor from Suffolk and his partner Jess Gale Picture: ITV

The 23-year-old scaffolder from Bury St Edmunds is taking part in the sixth series of the show which this year is taking part in South Africa.

Ched, who graduated from the University of Suffolk with a qualification in business management, is hoping do well in the show's finale which is set to air tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

Tonight's winner will take home a £50,000 cash prize which they split with their partner or keep for themselves.

Ched joined the villa during the Casa Amor stay, where existing islanders were split into boys and girls in order to introduce new potential partners.

Ched coupled up with original contestant Jess Gale, the pair have been together ever since and recently agreed to make their relationship exclusive.

The pair have staved off tough competition to remain in the show, narrowly missing being dumped from the island after losing out in a vote.

Writing in his Love Island profile before going on the show, Ched rated his looks as an eight out of ten, saying his arms were his best feature - after working out at the Abbeycroft Leisure centre in Bury.

He regularly posts videos of his intense training régime and offers online coaching for training and diet.

