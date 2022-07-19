ITV's This Morning and Loose Women filming live at Southwold today
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Parts of ITV's This Morning and Loose Women will be filmed live from the Suffolk coast today.
Film crews have been spotted on Southwold Pier as host Kate Lawler will be broadcasting from Southwold.
The show will be giving away £90,000 to a lucky winner in an ITV competition.
A spokeswoman for Screen Suffolk said: "Loose Women and This Morning are filming at the pier.
"They are giving away £90,000 in prize money and they are doing the live hit with Kate Lawler.
"They are doing a bit on the pier, in front of the pier and on the beach."
The live segments are believed to be taking place every half an hour, with the first one airing just after 10.25am.
Members of the public are being allowed to be a part of a live audience.
It comes after the two shows recorded features from Great Yarmouth last week.