Concern after 89-year-old man reported missing
Published: 8:20 PM September 28, 2021
- Credit: Essex Police
Police are concerned for the welfare of an 89-year-old man from Great Oakley who has been reported missing.
Ivan Hemmings was last seen at around 5pm on Tuesday, Essex Police said.
It is believed that he may have travelled to the Clacton Pier Avenue and Station Road area.
Mr Hemmings is described as white, short in height with white hair.
He may be wearing a navy jacket with blue trousers.
You may also want to watch:
Anyone who has seen Mr Hemmings is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 751 of September 28.
Most Read
- 1 Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village
- 2 Suffolk-based former Marine found dead after 10-month disappearance
- 3 Two mega prisons for 3,500 inmates set to be built near RAF base
- 4 Matchday Live: It's raining goals at Portman Road as Town his six
- 5 Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich
- 6 Overturned trailer causing delays on roundabout near Bury St Edmunds
- 7 Air ambulance called to incident on Bury St Edmunds estate
- 8 Five people injured in 'violent disorder' at Newmarket racecourse
- 9 Rovers bottom, Town starting to click, key men back... is this the night?
- 10 Tankers on their way to Suffolk as the government unveils action plan