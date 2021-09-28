News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Concern after 89-year-old man reported missing

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:20 PM September 28, 2021   
Ivan Hemmings, 89, has been reported missing from Great Oakley

Ivan Hemmings, 89, has been reported missing from Great Oakley - Credit: Essex Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of an 89-year-old man from Great Oakley who has been reported missing.

Ivan Hemmings was last seen at around 5pm on Tuesday, Essex Police said.

It is believed that he may have travelled to the Clacton Pier Avenue and Station Road area.

Mr Hemmings is described as white, short in height with white hair.

He may be wearing a navy jacket with blue trousers.

Anyone who has seen Mr Hemmings is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 751 of September 28.

