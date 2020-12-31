Published: 7:00 PM December 31, 2020

Ivor Ottley has explained how he captures some of his most stunning images - Credit: Ivor Ottley

An award nominated Suffolk photographer has talked about how he has taken some of his most stunning shots.

Ivor Ottley, from Hessett, near Bury St Edmunds, was formerly a violinist before the sudden onset of tinnitus ended his career around four years ago.

Ivor sat with photography editing screens Picture: IVOR OTTLEY - Credit: IVOR OTTLEY

Mr Ottley turned to photography to focus his creative energies.

Earlier this month he was shortlisted for a British photography award for his work.

Ivor Ottley's photos come from feelings he has about particular landscapes - Credit: Ivor Ottley

Now he has spoken of how he comes across his images and has given advice for others wanting to follow in his footsteps.

Mr Ottley has gone on trips across the UK and Europe to take pictures but it isn't a particular image he is looking for when he heads out.

"It's more of an emotional response," said Mr Ottley.

"I have the same emotions as I would with music."

Mr Ottley said it is quite common for him to drive around in the middle of nowhere and for something to suddenly grab him.

"If I was in a beautiful place I would have an emotional response," said Mr Ottley.

Nowhere is this emotion more evident than in the following photograph which was taken following the death of his sister.

This particular image reminds Mr Ottley of his sister - Credit: Ivor Ottley

"That was one of the first pictures I took," said Mr Ottley.

"That really was my sister. It is a sad image.

"It is an image that sits in my mind as important."

The picture also helped Mr Ottley to cement in his mind that the change in career was for him.

"It made me think I could take pictures," said Mr Ottley.

Mr Ottley has also been inspired in his photography by his previous career.

"Music and photography are not that different," said Mr Ottley.

"It's all the same stuff. It all comes from the same place."

For other people thinking about getting into photography Mr Ottley would recommend visiting one of his favourite spots in the county, Lackford Lakes, when it is safe to do so.

"I literally went there every day for a year," said Mr Ottley.

It's at Lackford that Mr Ottley learnt how to take photographs of birds and where he took his prize nominated shot.

Photography has also taught Mr Ottley some general lessons about life.

"Think about what you really want to do," said Mr Ottley.

"Don't hold back but it is important not to be destructive but be creative."

Mr Ottley said music and photography were not so different - Credit: Ivor Ottley

As for Mr Ottley, he awaits the outcome of the British Photography Awards and is eager to head out travelling again when conditions permit.

In particular he would like to return to Ireland, where he spent a period of time living.

"I love Ireland," said Mr Ottley.

"I am longing to go back there to take photos. I will see it differently now."