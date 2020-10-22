E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Care home: ‘Let’s do the Wednesday Wave to show those isolating they aren’t alone’

PUBLISHED: 16:41 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 22 October 2020

The Beeches care home in Ixworth is encouraging the community to join them for a 'Wednesday Wave' to help combat loneliness during this tough time Picture: THE BEECHES

THE BEECHES

A care home wants to make sure those who are isolating are not forgotten by encouraging people to take part in ‘the Wednesday Wave’.

A few months ago, The Beeches in Ixworth was clapping for our care worker heroes and now they are contributing to the Wednesday Wave to counter loneliness among care home residents or those feeling isolated in the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign, which is being launched by the Vamos mask theatre company and will run for ten weeks, aims to connect the public with people in care homes or who may be isolating in their own homes.

More than 500,000 vulnerable people are unable to leave their homes because of the pandemic, and it’s having an effect on many people’s mental health.

The Beeches are asking their community to come together and wave to their residents on a Wednesday from 3pm at 39 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, IP31 2HJ.

Bev Shave, deputy home manager at The Beeches, said: “We can’t thank our community enough for their support during this difficult time. Everyone’s gifts and letters of support has really lifted resident’s spirits over the last few months, especially as they can’t go out themselves.

“Initiatives such as the Wednesday Wave help to spread some much-needed positivity and lets those that are isolating know that they’re not alone.

“The impact that a friendly wave can have on loneliness is huge, and those who are isolating must not be forgotten.”

The Beeches Residential Home is a specialist home with a team of dedicated care staff who provide around the clock care for residents.

The home is now welcoming new residents and also socially-distanced family visits.

Topic Tags:

