Third time lucky? Decision over 210-home estate set to be made after two failed attempts

Plans for a 210-home estate in Thruston is set to be approved at a meeting on Wednesday. Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

The plans, which would see the homes built on land east of Ixworth Road in the Suffolk village, have previously been discussed by Mid Suffolk District Council’s planning committee.

However, the proposals were passed on to another committee – but on two occasions the decision was delayed.

Committee members will now attempt to make a decision on the plans on Wednesday.

The proposals, submitted by Gladman Developments Ltd, were originally pushed back by Mid Suffolk District Council’s planning referrals committee in January because further highways analysis was needed at key junctions and updated plans for rail station improvements were needed.

Concerns were raised by locals regarding Fishwick Corner, a busy junction which connects Thurston to Bury St Edmunds.

The crossroads at New Road and Thurston Road were described by Suffolk Highways as an “accident cluster site” at a meeting in February, with 13 recorded accidents resulting in injury.

However, plans to create a staggered junction have since been approved by West Suffolk District Council, in a bid to make the junction safer.

A number of other concerns have also been addressed, according to a report which has been prepared for committee members.

An extra £30,000 has been put aside to allow for an improvement feasibility study for Thurston Station. Another £31,500, or £150 per dwelling, has been added to the community investment levy to help fund a bicycle discount scheme for the estate.

Gladman Developments have also agreed to further enhancement to proposed pedestrian crossing points and also to increased hedgerow planning along Ixworth Road.

The report concludes that as the improvements to Fishwick Corner have been permitted and other agreements are now in place, that committee members should approve the plans.