E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Third time lucky? Decision over 210-home estate set to be made after two failed attempts

PUBLISHED: 05:30 15 September 2020

Plans for a 210-home estate in Thruston is set to be approved at a meeting on Wednesday. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Plans for a 210-home estate in Thruston is set to be approved at a meeting on Wednesday. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

The plans, which would see the homes built on land east of Ixworth Road in the Suffolk village, have previously been discussed by Mid Suffolk District Council’s planning committee.

However, the proposals were passed on to another committee – but on two occasions the decision was delayed.

Committee members will now attempt to make a decision on the plans on Wednesday.

The proposals, submitted by Gladman Developments Ltd, were originally pushed back by Mid Suffolk District Council’s planning referrals committee in January because further highways analysis was needed at key junctions and updated plans for rail station improvements were needed.

Concerns were raised by locals regarding Fishwick Corner, a busy junction which connects Thurston to Bury St Edmunds.

The crossroads at New Road and Thurston Road were described by Suffolk Highways as an “accident cluster site” at a meeting in February, with 13 recorded accidents resulting in injury.

However, plans to create a staggered junction have since been approved by West Suffolk District Council, in a bid to make the junction safer.

A number of other concerns have also been addressed, according to a report which has been prepared for committee members.

You may also want to watch:

An extra £30,000 has been put aside to allow for an improvement feasibility study for Thurston Station. Another £31,500, or £150 per dwelling, has been added to the community investment levy to help fund a bicycle discount scheme for the estate.

Gladman Developments have also agreed to further enhancement to proposed pedestrian crossing points and also to increased hedgerow planning along Ixworth Road.

The report concludes that as the improvements to Fishwick Corner have been permitted and other agreements are now in place, that committee members should approve the plans.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

New housing plans could see Suffolk village more than double in size

The new homes would be built in area marked on this picture Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

New housing plans could see Suffolk village more than double in size

The new homes would be built in area marked on this picture Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Schools field ‘daily deluge’ of calls from parents over coronavirus fears

Dave Lee-Allan, chairman of the Suffolk Association of Secondary Heads Picture: ARCHANT

Man accused of violent disorder after reported Norwich Road altercation to face trial

Norwich Road in Ipswich was closed by police after the reported altercation. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘I always believed it would happen for me here’ – Drinan on his belated breakthrough at Ipswich

Aaron Drinan says he always believed his chance would come at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Third time lucky? Decision over 210-home estate set to be made after two failed attempts

Plans for a 210-home estate in Thruston is set to be approved at a meeting on Wednesday. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Shoplifter denies ‘coronavirus’ cough assault on Kesgrave Tesco staff

John Bloomer is alleged to have assaulted a member of staff at the Tesco store in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT