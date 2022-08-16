News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Concerns raised for missing 57-year-old man

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:39 PM August 16, 2022
Jacek Makruk is believed not to have arrived in Maldon after he left Braintree

Jacek Makruk is believed not to have arrived in Maldon after he left Braintree - Credit: Essex Police

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a missing 57-year-old man from Braintree. 

Jacek Makruk was last seen at about 4am yesterday (August 15). 

Mr Makruk was due to be travelling to Maldon but police believe he did not arrive. 

He has been described as a white man, of medium build and around 5ft 8ins. 

Mr Makruk was last seen wearing black trousers and a black t-shirt. 

Anyone who believes they have seen him or knows where Mr Makruk is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting reference number 607 of August 16. 

Braintree News

Don't Miss

A Suffolk market town has been named one of the best in the UK

'Peaceful' Suffolk coastal town named one of the best in the UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters were called to the blaze in a field off Sandy Lane

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters tackle large blaze near Suffolk recycling centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters have worked quickly to stop a fire from spreading to homes

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Sainsbury's and Harvester evacuated after fire breaks out

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Hundreds of homes have been left without power after a tree fell onto the powerlines 

Suffolk Live News

More than 550 homes without power as fallen tree takes down overhead cables

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon