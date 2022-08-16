Concerns raised for missing 57-year-old man

Jacek Makruk is believed not to have arrived in Maldon after he left Braintree - Credit: Essex Police

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a missing 57-year-old man from Braintree.

Jacek Makruk was last seen at about 4am yesterday (August 15).

Mr Makruk was due to be travelling to Maldon but police believe he did not arrive.

He has been described as a white man, of medium build and around 5ft 8ins.

Mr Makruk was last seen wearing black trousers and a black t-shirt.

Anyone who believes they have seen him or knows where Mr Makruk is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting reference number 607 of August 16.