Man jailed for 16 weeks after assaulting partner and police officer

Jack Bolton was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A drunk man who brandished a chair at police officers who were called after he grabbed his partner by the throat during a row has been jailed for 16 weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jack Bolton ignored requests to put down the chair which he was holding above his head with the legs pointing at a police officer and was sprayed with an incapacitant spray.

The chair came into contact with the officer and when Bolton ignored a request by another officer to drop the chair he was sprayed again, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Bolton was taken to the ground and while lashing out at officers he struck Pc Oliver Grover on the head causing him to lose consciousness, said Benedict Peers, prosecuting.

You may also want to watch:

The officer suffered concussion and was taken to hospital for observation.

Bolton, 31, of Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft, admitted assaulting Gemma Lee by beating, two offences of criminal damage, assaulting an emergency worker and assaulting Pc Oliver Grover causing him actual bodily harm.

Mr Peers said that during the assault on Miss Lee, Bolton, who was drunk, had pushed her on to a sofa and held her by the throat making it difficult for her to breathe.

When she locked him out he threw a plant pot at the front door causing a glass panel to smash.

Steven Dyble, for Bolton, said Miss Lee had made a withdrawal statement relating to the incident and he had expressed genuine remorse.

She was expecting Bolton’s baby in April and he was keen to attend the birth of his second child.