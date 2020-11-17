E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man jailed for 16 weeks after assaulting partner and police officer

PUBLISHED: 17:25 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 17 November 2020

Jack Bolton was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jack Bolton was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A drunk man who brandished a chair at police officers who were called after he grabbed his partner by the throat during a row has been jailed for 16 weeks.

Jack Bolton ignored requests to put down the chair which he was holding above his head with the legs pointing at a police officer and was sprayed with an incapacitant spray.

The chair came into contact with the officer and when Bolton ignored a request by another officer to drop the chair he was sprayed again, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Bolton was taken to the ground and while lashing out at officers he struck Pc Oliver Grover on the head causing him to lose consciousness, said Benedict Peers, prosecuting.

You may also want to watch:

The officer suffered concussion and was taken to hospital for observation.

Bolton, 31, of Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft, admitted assaulting Gemma Lee by beating, two offences of criminal damage, assaulting an emergency worker and assaulting Pc Oliver Grover causing him actual bodily harm.

Mr Peers said that during the assault on Miss Lee, Bolton, who was drunk, had pushed her on to a sofa and held her by the throat making it difficult for her to breathe.

When she locked him out he threw a plant pot at the front door causing a glass panel to smash.

Steven Dyble, for Bolton, said Miss Lee had made a withdrawal statement relating to the incident and he had expressed genuine remorse.

She was expecting Bolton’s baby in April and he was keen to attend the birth of his second child.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nine arrests after baseball bats and knives used in brawl in village

Police at the scene of the incident in Holton Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Business Awards 2020 roundup

East Anglian Daily Times Suffolk Business Awards 2020. <without winner's names>. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Battles with Liverpool, Man City and Everton - when Town took the FA Cup seriously!

Town fans have always loved the FA Cup. Photo: PAGEPIX

Hospital reassures parents after coronavirus cases confirmed on Ipswich maternity ward

Two maternity wards at Ipswich Hospital are now being used as Covid-19 isolation wards Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver who ‘used car as a weapon’ in revenge attack jailed for 18 years

Thomas Broughton, of Ipswich, has been jailed for 18 years. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY