Love Island winner spotted filming in seaside town

PUBLISHED: 20:00 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:09 06 June 2019

Jack Fincham was spotted in Clacton today filming with ITV. Picture: LEANNE SHAW

Jack Fincham was spotted in Clacton today filming with ITV. Picture: LEANNE SHAW

LEANNE SHAW

Last year's Love Island winner Jack Fincham, who rose to fame after his on-air romance with Dani Dyer, has been filming for a popular daytime TV show in Clacton.

Jack Fincham was filming for Loose Women in Clacton this evening. Picture: PAIMAGESJack Fincham was filming for Loose Women in Clacton this evening. Picture: PAIMAGES

The reality star took a trip back to his ex Dani Dyer's home county this evening, as he was seen filming in Essex for a competition on behalf of ITV's This Morning and Loose Women.

The 26-year-old presented the competition to win a motorhome and £30k at Clacton Pier around 6pm.

Clacton locals were seen interacting with Jack and the star also posted photos on his Instagram story from his travels to the county in a motorhome.

Leanne Shaw from Clacton, said: "Jack was such a nice guy to meet. Really down to earth and a laugh."

Before rising to fame on Love Island, which returned this week for its fifth series, Jack spent his days selling stationary from his home town of Orpington in Kent.

In the first 'match-up' ceremony, Jack chose to partner up with Dani Dyer - the daughter of Eastenders bad boy Danny Dyer - and the duo went onto win the show after spending eight weeks coupled up.

Jack and Dani became the nations favourites and were later crowned winners of the reality TV show, winning £50k to share between them.

The pair quickly moved in together after leaving the villa, but then parted ways for good in April this year - following a temporary break-up in December 2018.

The Love Island star has now joined Celebs Go Dating as he tries to move on from his relationship with Dani Dyer.

Did you see Jack Fincham in Clacton? Share your photos with us here.

Read more: What is life like after Love Island?

