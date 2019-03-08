Jail for angry drunk who headbutted and kicked volunteer police officer

Jack Hudson was jailed for six years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man who headbutted a volunteer policeman before taking a run-up and kicking the defenceless officer in the head has been jailed for six years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jack Hudson downed eight or nine double vodkas before attacking special inspector Robert Boyle and special constable Toby Romani in Colchester High Street.

The officers were called to a disturbance involving a group of people, including 20-year-old Hudson, of Bromley Close, Clacton, at 2am on January 13.

Council workers removing Christmas decorations reported one of the group - not Hudson - holding the jagged fragment of a broken wine glass.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how officers arrived in a marked car and approached the man thought to be carrying the glass, but were met with a tirade of angry insults by Hudson, who threatened to knock Mr Boyle's head off.

Hudson resisted being held back and headbutted the officer, who grappled with him as others took out phones to film the incident.

One of the group punched Mr Boyle as another swept his legs away - allowing Hudson to take a run-up and kick the prone officer in the head - knocking him out.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Romani was left him with a broken nose and split lips by another blow from Hudson.

Mr Boyle's jaw was broken in two places, with one fracture requiring facial surgery and the insertion of a metal plate, and the other inoperable due to the risk of tendon damage near his ear and eye. He lost three teeth, and suffered nerve damage and soft tissue damage to the knee.

Hudson, later found hiding under metal sheeting, admitted the assault and apologised when interviewed, but claimed to have reacted to an insult by Mr Boyle.

He admitted grievous bodily harm with intent and actual bodily harm at a hearing in April.

Sasha Bailey, mitigating, said Hudson was a man of previous good character, who denied being part of the group altercation, or issuing threats, but accepted using violence against My Boyle.

She said Hudson was a young man with alcohol and anger problems, anxiety and chronic low mood, who was "triggered" into acting violently by drink and the demeanour of the officers.

She said Hudson was extremely sorry and had almost entirely quit drinking, but required assistance in order to have a future after jail.

Judge David Pugh said Hudson's actions had resulted in tragedy, but were mitigated by his immaturity and early admissions.