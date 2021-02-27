News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson responds to Suffolk student's haircut offer

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 7:00 PM February 27, 2021   
Jack Jenkins and Boris Johnson

Jack Jenkins made an offer to cut Boris Johnson's hair – and was surprised to receive a reply - Credit: Leon Neal/PA Wire/PA Images

A Suffolk student who made a cheeky offer to cut the Prime Minister's unruly hair was “shocked” to receive a reply from Number 10.

Trainee hairdresser Jack Jenkins was thanked for his “thoughtful offer” to trim Boris Johnson's famous blonde locks.

The 19-year-old West Suffolk College student struggled to practice cutting hair in lockdown and used a trunk full of plastic heads in the absence of models.

Jack, from Thetford, wrote to the PM inviting him to be a hair model.

A letter in return, from 10 Downing Street, said: “The Prime Minister greatly appreciates your kind words of support and thoughtful offer to cut his hair.

“I am sure once restrictions are lifted you will have no shortage of models to practice on.”

Jack Jenkins Downing Street letter

Jack Jenkins received a letter after he wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson offering to cut his hair - Credit: PA

Jack, who studies level two cutting and styling at  the college in Bury St Edmunds, said of Mr Johnson’s hair: “He needs to smarten it up a little bit, but other than that he looks really smart.”

Most Read

  1. 1 US investors 'on verge' of buying Ipswich Town and appointing Paul Cook as manager
  2. 2 'Marcus Evans reiterates that he is not actively looking to sell the club' - Ipswich Town respond to US takeover report
  3. 3 New cafe at popular Suffolk beauty spot
  1. 4 Matchday Live: Blues hang on to win at Portman Road
  2. 5 Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck
  3. 6 See the annual Snow Moon tonight
  4. 7 'If it happens then there's a 99% chance I go' - Lambert on takeover reports
  5. 8 Car towed out of field after crash
  6. 9 Motorists facing weeks of roadworks with 13 miles of diversions around village
  7. 10 Infection rates show slight rise in some districts

“I’d probably just give it a cut round the sides then a trim on the top.”

His mother Joanne Jenkins, 55, said Jack practiced his cutting and styling techniques on her during lockdown, and also on his 54-year-old father, Carl, at weekends when the tanker driver was not working.

Jack and Joanne Jenkins

Jack Jenkins with his mother, Joanne, whose hair he has practiced cutting during lockdown - Credit: PA

She said Jack has a “trunk full of plastic heads, and they’re looking a bit dishevelled as he’s just practiced on the heads, instead of people”.

Mrs Jenkins said a friend had suggested that they write the letter and it was “really lovely” to receive a response.

“I know Boris’s hair is, quite… is great,” she said.

“Maybe he doesn’t want it cut, I don’t know, but Jack said: ‘He’d be a great model though, wouldn’t he?’

“I said: ‘Yeah he would, let’s write the letter.’

“That’s what we did. We never thought we’d get a response but we did, so it’s brilliant.”

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Abi Nunn, who has more than 60,000 followers on Instagram under the username @midsizegal

Suffolk Instagram star spreads body positivity for 'mid-size' girls

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Americana music fans gather at the Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park 

Newmarket Nights

Suffolk events going ahead this summer which you can enjoy

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of the scheme to improve the A140 near Eye

Travel

A140 closed this weekend to connect road to new roundabout

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Abi Cutter will be opening a new Lipstick & Locks in Bury St Edmunds on April 12, as soon as hairdressers are allowed to reopen their doors.

Hair salon and cocktail bar opening new Suffolk site as demand soars

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus