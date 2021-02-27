Prime Minister Boris Johnson responds to Suffolk student's haircut offer

Published: 7:00 PM February 27, 2021

Jack Jenkins made an offer to cut Boris Johnson's hair – and was surprised to receive a reply - Credit: Leon Neal/PA Wire/PA Images

A Suffolk student who made a cheeky offer to cut the Prime Minister's unruly hair was “shocked” to receive a reply from Number 10.

Trainee hairdresser Jack Jenkins was thanked for his “thoughtful offer” to trim Boris Johnson's famous blonde locks.

The 19-year-old West Suffolk College student struggled to practice cutting hair in lockdown and used a trunk full of plastic heads in the absence of models.

Jack, from Thetford, wrote to the PM inviting him to be a hair model.

A letter in return, from 10 Downing Street, said: “The Prime Minister greatly appreciates your kind words of support and thoughtful offer to cut his hair.

“I am sure once restrictions are lifted you will have no shortage of models to practice on.”

Jack Jenkins received a letter after he wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson offering to cut his hair - Credit: PA

Jack, who studies level two cutting and styling at the college in Bury St Edmunds, said of Mr Johnson’s hair: “He needs to smarten it up a little bit, but other than that he looks really smart.”

“I’d probably just give it a cut round the sides then a trim on the top.”

His mother Joanne Jenkins, 55, said Jack practiced his cutting and styling techniques on her during lockdown, and also on his 54-year-old father, Carl, at weekends when the tanker driver was not working.

Jack Jenkins with his mother, Joanne, whose hair he has practiced cutting during lockdown - Credit: PA

She said Jack has a “trunk full of plastic heads, and they’re looking a bit dishevelled as he’s just practiced on the heads, instead of people”.

Mrs Jenkins said a friend had suggested that they write the letter and it was “really lovely” to receive a response.

“I know Boris’s hair is, quite… is great,” she said.

“Maybe he doesn’t want it cut, I don’t know, but Jack said: ‘He’d be a great model though, wouldn’t he?’

“I said: ‘Yeah he would, let’s write the letter.’

“That’s what we did. We never thought we’d get a response but we did, so it’s brilliant.”