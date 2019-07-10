Man, 22, admits part in attempted ram raid on electric bicycle store

Jack Perry appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A West Midlands man has admitted his part in a bungled ram raid on a cycle shop in Suffolk.

Jack Perry travelled in convoy with at least three other unidentified men to carry out the attempted burglary in Bury St Edmunds.

The botched raid caused £15,000 of damage to the Charged Electric Bike Store on the night of January 14.

Perry, 22, of Andersleigh Drive, Bilston, near Dudley, travelled to Suffolk in a Mercedes Sprinter van, accompanied by a SEAT Leon car, both driven on false number plates picked up by an automatic recognition camera.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how the cycle store manager received an alert on his mobile phone and watched the attempted raid take place live on CCTV.

Perry was among three men to emerge from the van as it pulled up outside the store in Hillside Business Park.

One of the men used a baseball bat to smash a security light, while the other two made their way to the shuttered entrance and attempted to force it open.

When their efforts proved futile, one of the men returned to the driver's side of the van and reversed at speed towards the entrance.

Despite causing an estimated £15,000 of damage, the burglary gang was unable to break through the doors and fled the scene.

Perry was later arrested after trying to run away from police officers, who stopped the van on its journey back along the A14.

Daniel Taylor, mitigating, said Perry was a man with no previous criminal convictions, who got mixed up with a gang of men in their 40s.

Judge Martyn Levett said: "This was clearly a planned journey where everyone was equipped for burglary.

"It's troubling that you are a 22-year-old who got mixed up with a gang of men in their 40s on a journey like this.

"You were caught up with and arrested after trying to run away.

"I don't understand why you got tied up with a gang of burglars, but you need to be taught a lesson."

Perry was sentenced to four months' custody, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

He will also have to attend 10 days of rehabilitation activity requirement, including an education, training and employment module.