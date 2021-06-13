News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Comedian Jack Whitehall visits Suffolk's 'most incredible' Wilderness Reserve

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:10 PM June 13, 2021   
Jack Whitehall. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Jack Whitehall has taken a mini-break to the county - Credit: PA

Comedian Jack Whitehall visited Suffolk on holiday this weekend - praising the Wilderness Reserve at Saxmundham as "the most incredible" venue.

The Bad Education star, who previously visited the Unruly Pig in Bromeswell on Friday, June 11, is on a mini-break to the county. 

Posting on his Instagram, the London-born comedian said: "Having such an amazing weekend away with my family at the Wilderness Reserve.

"It's honestly the most incredible place.

"Who needs a holiday abroad when you've got this on your doorstep?" 

The comedian joked that his weekend might have been ruined by the result of the England v Croatia game in the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

You may also want to watch:

As it turned out, the Three Lions triumphed in the match.

Made in Chelsea stars also recently filmed at the venue, with cast members filmed jumping in the pool and eating breakfast at the venue outside in robes.

