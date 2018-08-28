Missing person Jack Woods has been found

An 18-year-old who was reported missing yesterday has been found.

Jack Woods had last been seen leaving for his home address in Ipswich at around 5.30pm yesterday, November 27.

Police were appealing for the public’s help to trace him.

Jack was found at London Liverpool Street train station earlier today, November 28.

Police would like to thank the public and media for their help with this matter.