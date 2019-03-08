Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Meet the 15-year-old who wowed Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent

PUBLISHED: 11:29 04 August 2019

Jacob Norton has recently impressed the judges on America's Got Talent Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jacob Norton has recently impressed the judges on America's Got Talent Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

From performing in his school Hairspray production to being given a private tour of Universal Studios in LA - rising star Jacob Norton has been living every teenagers dream.

Jacob with his family. L-R Terry Osborne, Amelia , Jacob and Claire Norton and Ursula Osborne Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJacob with his family. L-R Terry Osborne, Amelia , Jacob and Claire Norton and Ursula Osborne Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Gilberd School pupil was whisked across the pond earlier this year, after successfully getting through to the audition stages of America's Got Talent.

Jacob, who says his main inspirations are Michael Buble and Araiana Grande, received four yeses from the star-studded judging panel featuring Simon Cowell, Howie Mandell, Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union - sending him through to the judge's cuts.

Speaking of his experience Jacob, from Colchester, said: "It was unbelievable really - to have had this opportunity at such a young age and to meet Simon Cowell, it's been incredible.

"I've watched Simon on TV for years, so it was great getting a yes from him and receiving a standing ovation from Howie Mandell was amazing."

Jacob Norton has recently impressed the judges on America's Got Talent Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJacob Norton has recently impressed the judges on America's Got Talent Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jacob was one of 75,000 people who applied for season 14 of the hit show, which began in 2006 and was then brought over to the UK for Britain's Got Talent the following year.

The 15-year-old performed Michael Buble's Sway - after flying out to California where he performed at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium - the same stage where Michael Jackson unveiled the moonwalk.

He was then chosen as one of 80 contestants that were sent through to the judges cuts, where his journey on the show sadly came to an end following his rendition of Michael Buble's Crazy Little Thing Called Love.

Jacob added: "The whole experience was a whirlwind, but it was amazing when I was flown over for a week in April.

"I got to visit the set of Hairspray Live and we went around Hollywood recording my VT for the show."

After finding out he didn't make it through to the live finals, Jacob says he was gutted.

"I thought I did my best performance, but it just didn't go my way that day," said the musical theatre fan.

"I had a feeling after my performance that I wasn't going to get through, but I'm still so proud of where I got to."

Jacob's love of music came from his younger years, when he and his sister Amelia would sing together in the car.

At nursery, Jacob says his favourite and only CD was Rihanna's Umbrella - and he would take it into pre-school and play it on repeat.

In 2018 Jacob made it through to the battle stage of the Voice Kids - where all three judges, including Danny Jones, will.i.am and Pixie Lott (who now follows the teen on Instagram) turned their chairs - with Jacob choosing Danny as his mentor.

Speaking of his experience, Jacob continued: "Exposure is good for me, so I am trying to take as many opportunities as I can."

The teenager, who recently finished his year 10 mock exams, hopes to audition for The BRIT School and other theatre schools to pursue his dream of becoming a popstar.

He has also impressed the locals at Jimmy's Farm this year - where he performed at both of its Easter and Christmas fairs.

Jacob also headlined at Chelmsford's Roundtable Charity FireworX Factor last year performing to a crowd of over 8,000.

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

‘I’m not happy with the situation... we can’t sit here and say what’s happening is right’ - Lambert on budget frustrations

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

‘I’m not happy with the situation... we can’t sit here and say what’s happening is right’ - Lambert on budget frustrations

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New Intercity train on show at Ipswich and Manningtree stations

One of the new Stadler Intercity trains on a test run at Ipswich station. The first train could enter service in September. Picture; JOHN DAY

‘Keep dogs and children away’: more than 1,000 dead fish rotting in river

1,000 dead fish are being left to rot away in the Kessingland sluice. Photo: Jean Difford

‘He’s frustrated too... but the fans deserve to be kept in the loop’ - Lambert wants Evans to address Ipswich support

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at Burton, with Paul Lambert (inset). Picture: PAGEPIX

Watch: #Gameday – all the sights, sounds and fan reaction from Town’s win at Burton

Ipswich Town fans have their say pre and post-game in the first #Gameday video of the season

Would your high street benefit from free wifi?

Front row from left: Sonia Lambert, Victoria Perkins, Guy Downes and Simon Garret. Back row from left: Eileen Coe, Nick Khan, Wil Gibson and Phillip Collins.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists