Jaguar driver suffers injuries in crash
PUBLISHED: 15:19 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 06 July 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage after a motorist failed to stop in a crash which left one person injured.
Suffolk police were called at around 4pm on Sunday to the B1102 Mildenhall Road, Worlington, after receiving reports of a two-car collision between a silver Jaguar XJ and another vehicle, believed to be a blue old-style Jaguar.
Both vehicles were travelling on the B1102 from Mildenhall towards Worlington at the time of the crash.
You may also want to watch:
The driver of the silver Jaguar was treated for minor injuries.
The second vehicle, which sustained damage in the crash, fled the scene in the direction of Worlington.
Police would like to speak to the driver of the second vehicle and any witnesses to the collision, including anyone who may have dashcam footage of Mildenhall Road around the time of the incident.
Anyone who may be able to help officers is urged to contact police, quoting CAD 280 of Sunday, July 5.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.