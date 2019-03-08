Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Jaguars, Range Rovers and BMW X5s driven by ambulance staff on the NHS

PUBLISHED: 18:44 19 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:44 19 May 2019

A Jaguar XF is named on a list of cars leased by East of England Ambulance Service staff Picture: JAGUAR

A Jaguar XF is named on a list of cars leased by East of England Ambulance Service staff Picture: JAGUAR

Jaguar

Ambulance bosses say the cost of leasing cars to staff is going down - despite Jaguars, a BMW X5, sport model Audis and Land Rovers being among vehicles driven.

A BMW X5 worth nearly £55,000 also features on the list Picture: BMWA BMW X5 worth nearly £55,000 also features on the list Picture: BMW

Costing the taxpayer nearly £700,000 in 2018-19, the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) has released a list of personal lease cars used by senior managers, top executives and blue light workers.

On average, each car costs the NHS £3,500 - bringing the total bill for 195 vehicles to £692,462.23.

However, if staff want a higher spec or more luxurious vehicle like a Jaguar they can pay for one out of their own pocket, so long as it meets NHS requirements. It does not cost the NHS any more to do this.

The total value of the cars out on a lease comes to almost £4 million (£3.67m) - and the list includes a £54,905 BMW X5, a £44,585 Jaguar F-Pace, a £32,745 Jaguar XF and a £42,920 Land Rover Discovery Sport.

A Jaguar F-Pace is also listed as a personal lease car Picture: JAGUARA Jaguar F-Pace is also listed as a personal lease car Picture: JAGUAR

Andy Yacoub, chief executive of Healthwatch Suffolk, said he encouraged EEAST to "transparently review its approach to the leasing of unmarked vehicles" back in 2016, adding: "The trust did carry out a review later that year but the outcome was not significantly different to its policy, which as far as Healthwatch Suffolk understands, is not at odds with other ambulance trusts.

"The key difference was about improving emissions and the trust's environmental footprint."

Mr Yacoub said the organisation would rather the money was spent elsewhere.

"Healthwatch Suffolk is aware of the continued financial pressures that are faced by the trust and of course all our NHS and social care organisations," he added.

"Winter pressures are particularly challenging for trusts operating across large swathes of rural areas. We do however expect the quality of patient care and staffing matters to be central to any budgeting considerations.

You may also want to watch:

"Transport and the choice of vehicles requires careful thinking. The leasing of vehicles needs to be based on need, sensible budget management and a joined-up approach, in order to maximise negotiating power for agreeing value for money contracts.

"We would therefore encourage the trust to transparently reconsider the proportion of the budget allotted to its mainly management focused approach to the leasing of unmarked vehicles."

However, trust bosses say spending on lease cars has fallen by around 16% in the last two years.

"We are always conscious of the need to make best use of NHS resources," a spokesman said.

"The average cost to the trust of these vehicles is £3,500.

"Many employees travel more than 10,000 miles a year on trust business. "Reimbursing such travel at the HMRC-approved rates would cost £4,500 - so in many cases, this is a highly cost-effective approach.

"Most of the vehicles on this list are used by frontline staff who respond to blue light emergencies across the 7,500 miles we cover.

They added: "Ambulance officers' lease cars are fitted with blue lights and sirens so they can respond to patients in their local community or manage the scene at serious or major incidents or emergencies.

"All new blue light user cars also have 4x4 or all-wheel drive capability so officers can reach the patients who need our help in any weather and through difficult terrain."

Three years ago, the trust came under fire for spending hundreds of thousands of pounds on lease cars for managers.

It came when the service was under "tremendous pressure" with soaring numbers of patients and 999 calls.

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Are you smarter than an 11-year-old? Take our SATs quiz

School pupils in Suffolk and north Essex have been taking their SATs exams this week Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town in advanced talks with giant Czech keeper Holy

Ipswich Town are close to signing goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham. Picture: PA

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Are you smarter than an 11-year-old? Take our SATs quiz

School pupils in Suffolk and north Essex have been taking their SATs exams this week Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town in advanced talks with giant Czech keeper Holy

Ipswich Town are close to signing goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager fighting for his life after early morning crash

Police were called to the scene of a crash in Harwich Road, Great Bromley, in the early hours of today Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Carpendale crowned Woodbridge 10K champion, while Davies breaks female course record

Hundreds of runners took part in the Woodbridge 10K Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Life after a kidney transplant – Claire’s story 20 years on from dad’s donation

Claire's father Paul gave her the gift of life 20 years ago when he donated his kidney Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Jaguars, Range Rovers and BMW X5s driven by ambulance staff on the NHS

A Jaguar XF is named on a list of cars leased by East of England Ambulance Service staff Picture: JAGUAR

‘Helicopter lands and Ben Thatcher jumps out, in full training kit’ - Walters reveals Thatcher’s Christmas Day helicopter trip to avoid Keane fine

Former Ipswich Town striker Jon Walters told Talksport that Ben Thatcher once arrived at Ipswich Town training via helicopter on Christmas Day to avoid a fine from then-boss Roy Keane. Picture: TALKSPORT TWITTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists