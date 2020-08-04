E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman who coughed at police officer claiming she had Covid-19 is jailed

PUBLISHED: 16:44 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:08 04 August 2020

Saskia Francis, 39, of New Cheveley Road, Newmarket, was jailed for assaulting a police officer after coughing at him claiming she had Covid-19

Saskia Francis, 39, of New Cheveley Road, Newmarket, was jailed for assaulting a police officer after coughing at him claiming she had Covid-19

Archant

A Suffolk woman who repeatedly coughed at a police officer after claiming she had coronavirus has been jailed for seven months.

Saskia Francis, of New Cheveley Road, Newmarket, admitted assaulting a police officer when she appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANTSaskia Francis, of New Cheveley Road, Newmarket, admitted assaulting a police officer when she appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Sentencing 39-year-old Saskia Francis Judge Rupert Overbury described her behaviour as “nothing short of disgusting”.

“You chose to deliberately cough in close proximity in the direction of the police officer’s face not once but persistently several times after saying you had Covid-19,” said the judge.

He said the incident had happened in May at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic was killing tens of thousands of people and the officer concerned would have suffered some psychological distress because it wasn’t known if Francis had the virus.

Francis, of New Cheveley Road, Newmarket, admitted assaulting a police officer and assaulting a 19-year-old woman by beating.

The court heard that police officers were called at around 6.30am on May 28 to The Avenue, near the junction with High Street in Newmarket.

You may also want to watch:

A woman had been assaulted by Francis as she walked to work and suffered an injury to her finger.

When police went to a local medical centre to arrest her she said she had coronavirus and started coughing in their direction.

She told officers she had grabbed the shoulder of the victim of the assault by beating offence and confronted her because she thought she had been kissing her boyfriend.

The court heard that Francis had 216 previous convictions including 133 offences of theft.

Lynne Shirley, for Francis, who appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via a prison video link, said her client had had mental health difficulties and had been diagnosed with having an emotionally unstable personality disorder.

She said that on the day in question Francis had wrongly believed that the victim of the assault had been romantically linked to her partner.

Miss Shirley said her client was upset when she was arrested by officers on suspicion of attempted robbery - a charge that she denied and was not proceeded with.

She said that while Francis had been in custody she had been locked up 23 hours a day and had found the experience “horrendous “.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Driver’s licence to be revoked after car crashed into Meare

A car has driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Driver’s licence to be revoked after car crashed into Meare

A car has driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suspect bailed after pregnant woman allegedly assaulted on A14

A man was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning and later released on bail Picture: ARCHANT

Days Gone By: Did you attend Chantry High School?

Ipswich Town star Jason Dozzell at Chantry High School, Ipswich, in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

Organisers cancel Red Rooster music festival with ‘heavy heart’

The Red Rooster Festival is the first major music event to reschedule after the easing of lockdown Photo: Red Rooster Festival

Hunt to trace man after woman ‘propositioned’

Police are seeking information following an incident of outraging public decency on Royal Terrace in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images