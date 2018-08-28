A man who made indecent pictures of children is among those jailed this week

Cowie was given a five year sentence Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A pub landlord who smashed a pint glass over a customer was put behind bars this week. Take a look at the others here.

Simon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Simon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A pub landlord who smashed a pint glass on a customer was jailed for one year and seven months.

Simon Clarke, 54, of Albion Street, Saxmundham, attacked his victim without any provocation at the former Cooper’s Dip pub in Saxmundham.

The 30-year-old was left with lacerations to his head - Clarke now faces 19 months behind bars and was ordered to pay £750 in compensation and £1,000 in costs.

A Clacton man who engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year-old was jailed for five years.

Charlie Bowyer Charlie Bowyer

Jason Cowie, 45, of Oxford Crescent, was found guilty of five counts of making indecent photographs of children, one count of distributing similar images and sexual activity with no penetration.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for life and given a 10 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

A Colchester man who broke into a woman’s house and sexually assaulted her was jailed for three-and-a-half years.

The mother who was in bed with her young daughter woke to find Charlie Bowyer, 25, on top of her naked.

Jason Cowie Picture: ESSEX POLICE Jason Cowie Picture: ESSEX POLICE

When she screamed and tried to get away he pinned her down by her wrist and shoulder. Bowyer had taken more cocaine than he had ever used before and was completely shocked and ashamed of what he had done to his victim. When police arrested him they found him with a hose around his neck and told the officers ‘Kill me. Kill me.’