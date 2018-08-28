Partly Cloudy

A man who made indecent pictures of children is among those jailed this week

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 November 2018

Cowie was given a five year sentence Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A pub landlord who smashed a pint glass over a customer was put behind bars this week. Take a look at the others here.

Simon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYSimon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A pub landlord who smashed a pint glass on a customer was jailed for one year and seven months.

Simon Clarke, 54, of Albion Street, Saxmundham, attacked his victim without any provocation at the former Cooper’s Dip pub in Saxmundham.

The 30-year-old was left with lacerations to his head - Clarke now faces 19 months behind bars and was ordered to pay £750 in compensation and £1,000 in costs.

A Clacton man who engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year-old was jailed for five years.

Charlie BowyerCharlie Bowyer

Jason Cowie, 45, of Oxford Crescent, was found guilty of five counts of making indecent photographs of children, one count of distributing similar images and sexual activity with no penetration.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for life and given a 10 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

A Colchester man who broke into a woman’s house and sexually assaulted her was jailed for three-and-a-half years.

The mother who was in bed with her young daughter woke to find Charlie Bowyer, 25, on top of her naked.

When she screamed and tried to get away he pinned her down by her wrist and shoulder. Bowyer had taken more cocaine than he had ever used before and was completely shocked and ashamed of what he had done to his victim. When police arrested him they found him with a hose around his neck and told the officers ‘Kill me. Kill me.’

A12 closed after car goes up in flames

14:42 Amy Gibbons
Traffic is queuing on the A12 between Straford St Mary and East Bergholt (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Motorists are being warned of severe delays following a crash and car fire on the A12.

More than 1,000 RAF Mildenhall US air force personnel and families to move to Gloucestershire

11:55 Mariam Ghaemi
An RC-135 aircraft pictured at RAF Mildenhall, which is set to lose hundreds of US Air Force staff and their families Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM

Hundreds of US air force staff from RAF Mildenhall and their families are moving to Gloucestershire as the Suffolk base prepares for closure.

‘Rider reported’ - Learner motorcyclist’s bike had no rear brake pads

15:36 Andrew Hirst
A bike was taken off the roads after being found to have no brake pads Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICE

A learner motorcyclist had their bike seized after police found they had allegedly been riding with no rear brake pads.

Man’s foot run over by car in Ipswich

15:04 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened by the Sainsbury's store on Upper Brook Street Picture: ARCHANT

Members of the public crowded round to help after a man’s foot was struck by a car in Ipswich town centre.

Police are ‘extremely concerned’ for missing Matthew Strasbaugh

14:09 Mariam Ghaemi
Matthew Strasbaugh, who has been missing since November 13 Picture supplied by Suffolk police.

Further searches are being carried out today to help find missing Matthew Strasbaugh, 18, from Lakenheath.

Emergency closure of busy road to replace lamppost

12:30 Andrew Papworth
Foxhall Road sign, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A busy road near Ipswich is to be closed in an emergency for the best part of a day so that a lamppost can be replaced.

