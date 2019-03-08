Jailed in Suffolk: Teenage murderer and man who poured petrol over woman to set her alight

Kieran Hayward, who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A teenage murderer, a man who poured petrol over his neighbour to set her on fire and a pair who brutally attacked a woman outside a pub were jailed in Suffolk this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Teenager jailed for murder

Kieran Hayward, 17, of Hasted Close, Bury St Edmunds, will serve at least 19 years of a life sentence for the murder of father-of-two Daniel Saunders.

He appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on October 7, where he was sentenced to life imprisonment, while three others were jailed for assisting him.

Mr Saunders, 32 and originally from Surrey, was attacked in Turin Street, Ipswich, on December 16 and died at the scene of the incident.

Judge Martyn Levett described the fatal stabbing of Mr Saunders as a drug-related "revenge attack" because he was suspected of robbing a drug runner.

He said that following the attack Hayward had been unremorseful and had jokingly re-enacted the stabbing to friends and mimicked Mr Saunders begging for drugs as he killed him.

Four other defendants denied assisting Hayward between December 16 and December 20 by disposing of his clothing and harbouring him at a caravan park but were found guilty.

Arjun Jadeja, 18, of The Nook, Wivenhoe; Benjamin Gosbell, 21, of Gratian Close, Highwoods, Colchester and Kieran Elliott, 17, Stanford Close, Colchester, received custodial sentences.

Raymond Hogg was jailed for 52 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Raymond Hogg was jailed for 52 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Judge Levett said they had acted as a team following the stabbing to protect Hayward as loyal members of a drug syndicate. Jadeja was sentenced to 30 months detention in a young offenders' institution in his absence, Elliott was sentenced to an 18-month detention and training order and Gosbell was jailed for 30 months. A fourth defendant, Olusola Durojaiye, 34, of Appleton Mews, Colchester, was not jailed. He given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years, 250 hours unpaid work and a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Lorry driver jailed for using phone at the wheel before fatal crash

Raymond Hogg, 69, of Bridge Street, Needham Market, was travelling at around 50mph when his lorry collided with queuing traffic near Washbrook, on the approach to the Copdock junction, last April, a court heard this week.

Dash-cam footage showed traffic was visible for 14 seconds from the cab of Hogg's Volvo lorry before it collided with the back of Amanda Snowling's red Mazda 6 - setting off a chain of collisions involving three other cars and another lorry.

Investigators found Hogg's phone was in almost continuous use for more than 20 minutes prior to the collision and no evidence he applied the brakes as his truck approached traffic.

Hogg was sentenced to 52 months' custody and a five-year ban from driving. He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to causing death by dangerous driving.

Andrew Hay and Fay Clerkin were jailed for 16 months for attacking a woman, in front of her nine-year-old child, in the beer garden of a Suffolk pub Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Andrew Hay and Fay Clerkin were jailed for 16 months for attacking a woman, in front of her nine-year-old child, in the beer garden of a Suffolk pub Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ex-couple jailed for beating a woman unconscious outside Haverhill pub

Andrew Hay and Fay Clerkin were sentenced to 16 months' custody at Ipswich Crown Court for causing grievous bodily harm in Haverhill last summer.

The court heard how Hay, of Pheasant Close, Thurston, and Clerkin, of Millfields Way, Haverhill, punched, kicked, stamped and spat on their victim in front of her nine-year-old son.

The pair had previously been convicted of battery following a fight at a pub in February 2017.

Judge Martyn Levett said the victim was sitting in the beer garden with her son, "minding her own business; not causing any trouble whatsoever", when approached by Clerkin, pointing her finger and getting in her personal space.

"They were met with a tirade of abuse about who your family were. I have no idea what that could mean; other than that you are an unpleasant person.

"The time has come for you both to be told a custodial sentence is justified and necessary."

Alan Day, of Barkstead Road, Colchester, who has been jailed for 30 months after admitting aggravated burglary Alan Day, of Barkstead Road, Colchester, who has been jailed for 30 months after admitting aggravated burglary

Colchester man jailed for pouring petrol over woman and trying to set her alight

Alan Day, who had been assaulted shortly before, walked into a neighbour's house in Barkstead Road, Colchester, after getting a can of petrol from his garden shed and poured it over Charlene Collins.

He then tried to spark a lighter but was unsuccessful and Ms Collins had run out into the garden to get away from him, said Charles Kellett, prosecuting.

The police were called after he smashed a door and when officers arrived he was seen holding a lump hammer.

Day, 48, admitted aggravated burglary on July 8 last year.

Jailing him for 30 months at Ipswich Crown Court, Judge David Goodin described the incident as "absolutely terrifying" for Ms Collins but said he accepted the circumstances surrounding it were exceptional.

He said that Day had been the victim of a significant assault on the night in question and no-one had been brought to justice for it.

Shauna Ritchie, for Day, said he had acted totally out of character and had appeared "punch drunk" after a violent assault which had left him unconscious in the street.

She said Day wasn't a violent man and was sad and remorseful about the incident of which he had no memory.