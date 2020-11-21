E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals locked away this week

21 November, 2020 - 06:00
Clockwise from top left: Adrian Page, Thomas Broughton, Michael Dawson and Lewis Whitehouse Picture: ESSEX POLICE/SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A vengeful man who ploughed his car into a group of people outside an Ipswich pub was among those jailed in Suffolk this week.

Thomas Broughton, 32, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, was jailed for 18 years for driving into three men on the pavement outside the Water Lily pub, in St Helen’s Street, earlier this year.

Following a trial, Broughton was cleared of three counts of attempted murder but convicted of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving.

One of his victims spent five-and-a-half months in hospital without a single visit from his family as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

During Broughton’s trial, it was claimed he had deliberately driven his car at the group in revenge for an earlier altercation.

Broughton claimed he had been verbally abused before being set upon by at least three men. However, he denied deliberately driving at the group.

Ex-soldier Michael Dawson was jailed for eight years for stabbing his wife and sister-in-law in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The 35-year-old was jailed the day after a jury convicted him of wounding Jenny Dawson and Laura Thrower with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Dawson was nearly three times the drink-drive limit when he stabbed his wife in the neck and his sister-in-law in the stomach at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe, on January 1.

The court heard that Dawson had since been diagnosed with PTSD as a result of his experience in the military.

Judge David Goodin said Dawson’s time in the army – particularly on tour in Iraq – had undoubtedly left a scar on his mental health.

He said Mrs Dawson’s own statement of January 1 had suggested his actions were “beyond out-of-character”.

Jt Jackson was jailed for 54 months for striking his partner over the head with a weightlifting bar and dragging her by the hair through broken glass after accusing her of having an affair.

Jackson, 42, of Barr Drive, Lakenheath, admitted wounding Lisa Scoles with intent to cause her grievous bodily harm.

He was also convicted of producing 52g of cannabis found in a pod the size of a wardrobe when police responded to the attack.

Lewis Whitehouse, 24, was jailed for two years after being caught with cannabis with a street value of £50,000.

Officers from Suffolk police’s Sentinel team attended his Pakefield Road home, in Lowestoft, on September 28 as part of an ongoing operation.

Whitehouse had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class B drugs at magistrates’ court before being sentenced by a judge this week.

Paedophile Adrian Page, 58, was labelled a “sexual deviant” by Judge Rupert Overbury at Ipswich Crown Court.

Page, of Chapel Road, Langham, near Colchester, paid to watch children in other parts of the world carry out his sexual fantasies.

The victims predominantly came from countries such as the Philippines and were abused for Page’s sexual gratification.

Chat logs recovered from his computer showed he had a high degree of sexual preoccupation with young girls, some as young as five.

Page admitted a string of offences, including three of making indecent images of children, possessing extreme pornography and eight offences of arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of children.

In addition to being jailed for four years, he was given a sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals locked away this week

