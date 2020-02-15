Jailed in Suffolk: The six men put behind bars this week

An assault at McDonald's and a man attacked with a hammer in broad daylight - these are the men jailed in Suffolk this week.

Drunk burglar punched hole in roof trying to get away from police jailed for 11 months

A neighbour saw Omar Parfett, 29, acting suspiciously near properties in Bury St Edmunds around 3.15am on New Year's Eve and dialled 999, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The witness saw Parfett enter a house in Boughton Way, Bury, through a ground floor window and was able to stay on the line and give police a running commentary.

An officer arrived with a police dog as Parfett was seen from outside, punching a hole through tiles to escape.

Officers were able to get him off the roof and he was arrested in the loft space. Parfett was verbally aggressive and spat blood at officers in the police car. He was also found in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

Parfett was sentenced to a total of 11 months for burglary, two counts of criminal damage and possession of class B drugs.

Bury St Edmunds man, 25, jailed for market day hammer attack and telling victim: 'I'm going to kill you'

Samuel Ryder, of Firtree Close, Bury St Edmunds, hit Stephen Perrio at least twice with the weapon outside Poundland, in Bury St Edmunds' market square, around 3.45pm on October 16 last year.

On a busy day in the town, Ryder then proceeded to chase Mr Perrio across the town square with the hammer and was seen by a number of shoppers, with Ryder heard telling Mr Perrio: "I am going to kill you."

A retired police officer witnessed the attack and described the thwacking sound he heard when Ryder struck the victim, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Mr Perrio did not suffer any lasting injuries.

Judge Emma Peters sentenced Ryder to three years and eight months for attempted wounding with intent to cause GBH and one year for possession of an offensive weapon to run concurrently.

Younger brother jailed for almost two years after McDonald's car park tree branch attack

Valeriu Negara was sentenced to 22 months' custody for his part in an attack on a diner in the car park of McDonald's, in Ranelagh Road, Ipswich, in August last year.

The 23-year-old and his brother, Alexandru, had earlier admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on Marius Didila, and damaging his BMW, using tree branches.

On Friday, Ipswich Crown Court heard how the brothers, of Clarkson Street, Ipswich, entered the restaurant at about 9.20pm on August 16, accompanied by Alexandru Negara's girlfriend, and reacted with aggression to a comment made by Mr Didila. As Mr Didila attempted to leave in his car, the brothers smashed all but the rear window before dragging him out by the leg and striking him numerous times.

At the time, Valeriu Negara was subject to a suspended prison sentence for trying to smuggle cannabis into Norwich prison.

Man who drove at ex-partner in Sainsbury's car park is jailed for 12 months

Justin Noble, 30, of Thomas Road, Clacton-on-Sea, had denied dangerous driving and assaulting Pareese Bear causing her actual bodily harm on October 2 last year.

During his trial it was alleged that Noble wanted to stop Miss Bear working as an escort and rammed her car into a wall in the Sainsbury's car park in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich.

He had then driven his Nissan X-Trail at Miss Bear, causing her to run out of the way to avoid being hit before allegedly forcing her into the back of his car and squeezing her throat so hard that she lost consciousness.

He was found guilty of dangerous driving by a jury after a two day trial but was cleared of the assault charge at Ipswich Crown Court on February 11.

He had previously admitted criminal damage to Miss Bear's car and damaging her phone and was jailed for a total of 12 months and banned from driving for 14 months. He was also banned from contacting Miss Bear for five years.

London man who threatened to 'rearrange' face of train conductor is jailed for eight months

On October 2 last year, 35-year-old Cassell Shallow of Dean Close, London, bought a ticket at Ipswich station to travel to Manningtree.

When the train passed Manningtree and a ticket inspector told him he would have to buy another ticket, Shallow became aggressive and told them: "I'm not buying a ticket to Colchester. I'll rearrange your face".

British Transport Police were called and when the train stopped at Colchester, Shallow was met by officers, Ipswich Crown Court heard on February 12.

A search of his rucksack revealed a broken kitchen knife, a metal throwing card with a serrated edge, and £110 worth of cannabis.

Shallow previously pleaded guilty at Colchester Magistrates' Court to two charges of possessing an offensive weapon and possession of class B drugs. He denied using threatening words or behaviour but was convicted at trial. He was sentenced to eight months for each offensive weapon charge to run concurrently.

Man caught with knife outside Sainsbury's is jailed for eight months

Antonio Bennett, 42, of Cecil Road, Ipswich, was seen by police sitting outside Sainsbury's in Hadleigh Road on January 9.

Officers approached and asked Bennett whether he had anything on him that he shouldn't have, Ipswich Crown Court heard on February 12.

Bennett replied that he did and volunteered a blue kitchen knife to the officers.

Bennett was under post-sentence supervision at the time of the offence after being jailed in August last year for possession of a bladed article.

He was also jailed for 14 days at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on January 16 for stealing perfume from Boots in Ipswich town centre, the court heard.