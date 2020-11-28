Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals locked away this week

Jailed in Suffolk this week were (clockwise from top left) Kerrianne Hibbert, David Sharpe, Glenn Leach and Jason Logan

A woman who repeatedly drove at her ex-partner was among those jailed in Suffolk this week – along with an Ipswich man who used a kitchen knife to slash at the throat of a fellow lodger.

Jason Logan, 51, left Daniel Marshall in blood, with wounds to his neck, face and hand, and needing more than 20 stitches, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Logan and Mr Marshall were living in a multi-occupancy house in Bramford Lane at the time of the attack on March 26.

Logan was jailed for seven years for wounding Mr Marshall with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

DC Iain Forbes, of South CID at Suffolk police, said: “This was an unprovoked and particularly vicious attack that could have ended very differently for the victim.

“The injuries he sustained will remain with him. My hope is that the sentence provides the victim closure.”

Kerrianne Hibbert, 29, was jailed for 12 months at Ipswich Crown Court for deliberately driving at her partner on May 28.

Hibbert mof Central House, High Street, Harwich, had previously pleaded guilty to one charge of dangerous driving.

Shade Abiodun, defending, said Hibbert had been in a “toxic relationship”, with a number of previous incidents, and was deeply remorseful for her actions.

Judge Emma Peters also banned Hibbert from driving for 15 months.

Glenn Leach was jailed for seven years for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl.

Judge David Goodin also imposed an extended licence period of three years at Ipswich Crown Court.

Leach, 29, of Spenser Road, Ipswich, was found guilty after a trial of assaulting a girl by penetration.

He admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and two offences of attempting to breach a SHPO.

Leach, who will have to serve two thirds of his sentence, was ordered to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.

In 2017, Leach was jailed for two years after he admitted three offences of inciting or causing a child to engage in sexual activity, and making indecent images of children.

David Sharpe, 57, of Boxford Court, Haverhill, was jailed for 14 months for downloading more than 60,000 indecent images of children over a period of 10 years has been jailed for 14 months.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that 10 million legal and illegal images were found on his computer equipment..

Sharpe admitted three offences of making indecent images of a child between 2005 and 2015.

In addition to being jailed, he was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for the same period.

Sharpe had been jailed for two years in 1993 for child sex offences.

