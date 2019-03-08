E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Jailed in Suffolk: A teen with nine-inch kitchen knives and a man wielding a table leg

PUBLISHED: 08:00 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:17 26 October 2019

Mark Greenaway, who was jailed for 14 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Mark Greenaway, who was jailed for 14 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A teenager claiming his knives were for "cutting cheese and ham" and a county lines drug dealer are among those jailed in Suffolk this week.

Aaron Neziri was sentenced to 14 months in prison Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYAaron Neziri was sentenced to 14 months in prison Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Teen jailed for carrying two nine-inch knives told police they were for 'cutting cheese and ham'

Aaron Neziri, 18, of no fixed abode, was caught with two nine-inch blades in his waistband at Bury St Edmunds railway station on July 11 - which caused the suspension of trains.

On Monday, Ipswich Crown Court heard how Neziri was stopped by police on platform two with Flynn Matthews.

Matthews jumped onto the railway line and was later found with a machete, but Neziri told officers that he was carrying two large kitchen knives.

Cameron Williams, who was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYCameron Williams, who was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

In police interview, Neziri told officers the knives were for preparing sandwiches - one for cutting cheese and one for cutting ham.

He previously pleaded guilty to possessing two bladed articles in a public place at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on July 12. The court heard how Neziri had three previous convictions, two drug-related offences and one charge of carrying a 14-inch axe in a public place, for which he was handed a Detention Training Order (DTO) as a juvenile.

Judge Martyn Levett said: "I reject that they [the knives] were for cutting up cheese and cutting up ham. It is an explanation bare of any credibility.

Neziri was sentenced to 14 months in prison. Matthews, 22, of Eldith Avenue, Fordham, Cambridgeshire, was previously sentenced to 16 months in prison at Ipswich Crown Court on August 8.

Mark Greenaway, who was jailed for 14 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYMark Greenaway, who was jailed for 14 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dealer who tossed rucksack with £2,000 of class A drugs in Stowmarket police chase jailed

Cameron Williams, 20, had a "significant role" in the 'AJ' drug line and was operating in Suffolk to make amends for drugs and cash lost in Dorset, Ipswich Crown Court heard on October 25.

Police began following a Peugeot around 4.25am on March 19 and when the car stopped in Lindsey Way, Williams got out and ran off towards Lavenham Way.

An officer heard a crashing noise coming from gardens in the road and found a rucksack containing heroin and cocaine, a lock knife and cannabis.

Williams, of Earlmead Road, London, denied possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply but was found guilty by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court following a trial.

Williams had pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis and a lock knife.

At his sentencing on Friday, the court heard how Williams was on bail for a separate "cuckooing" offence in Weymouth, Dorset.

Judge Rupert Overbury sentenced Williams to a total of five-and-a-half years.

Drunk brandishing knife and table leg outside property in Ipswich jailed for 14 months

Mark Greenaway, of Wellington Court, Ipswich, appeared via video link at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday following an incident on August 29.

Greenaway, 57, previously pleaded guilty to using threatening words and behaviour, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and possessing a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.

The court heard how a member of the public saw Greenaway outside Rendlesham Court in Bramford Lane, around 10.40pm, in possession of a kitchen knife and a piece of wood.

The man asked him what he was doing, and Greenaway walked towards the member of the public with the weapons and swore at him and told him it was "none of his business".

Two officers attended the scene around 11pm and found Greenaway swinging what they thought was a baseball bat from side to side.

Greenaway dropped his weapon and co-operated with officers after one drew a Taser.

The kitchen knife and table leg were found nearby.

But as he was being led away to the police car, Greenaway began shouting at an occupant of Rendlesham Court, saying he would return to "fill him in".

Judge Rupert Overbury jailed Greenaway for 14 months and he will serve half of that sentence in custody, saying: "This may have been a significant error of judgement fuelled by alcohol, but it only takes one stab wound to kill someone."

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Holiday park’s ‘unforeseen’ theatre closure unrelated to planning issues

Alex Morley, right, has left Stonham Barns but Robbie James, left, is to reopen the theatre in 2020 Picture: ALEX MORLEY PRODUCTIONS

Jailed in Suffolk: A teen with nine-inch kitchen knives and a man wielding a table leg

Mark Greenaway, who was jailed for 14 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Former Ipswich Hospital nurse suspended over drink-driving conviction

Shareen Alibaba was the subject of a recent Nursing and Midwifery Council hearing Picture: GREGG BROWN

Police chase sees man arrested for drink and drug driving

Officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a driver in Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Orwell Bridge ‘unlikely to close’ in today’s strong winds – but experts are monitoring the situation

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists