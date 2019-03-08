Jailed in Suffolk: A teen with nine-inch kitchen knives and a man wielding a table leg

Mark Greenaway, who was jailed for 14 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A teenager claiming his knives were for "cutting cheese and ham" and a county lines drug dealer are among those jailed in Suffolk this week.

Teen jailed for carrying two nine-inch knives told police they were for 'cutting cheese and ham'

Aaron Neziri, 18, of no fixed abode, was caught with two nine-inch blades in his waistband at Bury St Edmunds railway station on July 11 - which caused the suspension of trains.

On Monday, Ipswich Crown Court heard how Neziri was stopped by police on platform two with Flynn Matthews.

Matthews jumped onto the railway line and was later found with a machete, but Neziri told officers that he was carrying two large kitchen knives.

In police interview, Neziri told officers the knives were for preparing sandwiches - one for cutting cheese and one for cutting ham.

He previously pleaded guilty to possessing two bladed articles in a public place at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on July 12. The court heard how Neziri had three previous convictions, two drug-related offences and one charge of carrying a 14-inch axe in a public place, for which he was handed a Detention Training Order (DTO) as a juvenile.

Judge Martyn Levett said: "I reject that they [the knives] were for cutting up cheese and cutting up ham. It is an explanation bare of any credibility.

Neziri was sentenced to 14 months in prison. Matthews, 22, of Eldith Avenue, Fordham, Cambridgeshire, was previously sentenced to 16 months in prison at Ipswich Crown Court on August 8.

Dealer who tossed rucksack with £2,000 of class A drugs in Stowmarket police chase jailed

Cameron Williams, 20, had a "significant role" in the 'AJ' drug line and was operating in Suffolk to make amends for drugs and cash lost in Dorset, Ipswich Crown Court heard on October 25.

Police began following a Peugeot around 4.25am on March 19 and when the car stopped in Lindsey Way, Williams got out and ran off towards Lavenham Way.

An officer heard a crashing noise coming from gardens in the road and found a rucksack containing heroin and cocaine, a lock knife and cannabis.

Williams, of Earlmead Road, London, denied possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply but was found guilty by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court following a trial.

Williams had pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis and a lock knife.

At his sentencing on Friday, the court heard how Williams was on bail for a separate "cuckooing" offence in Weymouth, Dorset.

Judge Rupert Overbury sentenced Williams to a total of five-and-a-half years.

Drunk brandishing knife and table leg outside property in Ipswich jailed for 14 months

Mark Greenaway, of Wellington Court, Ipswich, appeared via video link at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday following an incident on August 29.

Greenaway, 57, previously pleaded guilty to using threatening words and behaviour, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and possessing a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.

The court heard how a member of the public saw Greenaway outside Rendlesham Court in Bramford Lane, around 10.40pm, in possession of a kitchen knife and a piece of wood.

The man asked him what he was doing, and Greenaway walked towards the member of the public with the weapons and swore at him and told him it was "none of his business".

Two officers attended the scene around 11pm and found Greenaway swinging what they thought was a baseball bat from side to side.

Greenaway dropped his weapon and co-operated with officers after one drew a Taser.

The kitchen knife and table leg were found nearby.

But as he was being led away to the police car, Greenaway began shouting at an occupant of Rendlesham Court, saying he would return to "fill him in".

Judge Rupert Overbury jailed Greenaway for 14 months and he will serve half of that sentence in custody, saying: "This may have been a significant error of judgement fuelled by alcohol, but it only takes one stab wound to kill someone."