Jailed in Suffolk: A disqualified driver and a man found with drugs worth £100k

PUBLISHED: 08:00 04 January 2020

These are the men who have been put behind bars in Suffolk this week. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

These are the men who have been put behind bars in Suffolk this week. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Two men have been put behind bars in Suffolk this week - with one jailed for driving while disqualified and the second for possessing £100k worth of cocaine.

Paul Redhead, of Monks Soham, who has been jailed for three years for possessing cocaine with intent to supply Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYPaul Redhead, of Monks Soham, who has been jailed for three years for possessing cocaine with intent to supply Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Drugs courier jailed for three years

Paul Redhead of Monks Soham has been jailed for three years at Ipswich Crown Court for possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

Redhead, 44, was caught by police with up to £100,000 of cocaine in the glove box of his car when he was stopped on the A11 at Red Lodge.

Officers had received information that Redhead was driving to Suffolk from Liverpool with drugs.

Dobri Dobrev was on a suspended sentence when police caught him driving his father's car without a licence or insurance Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYDobri Dobrev was on a suspended sentence when police caught him driving his father's car without a licence or insurance Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

He admitted possessing a kilogramme of cocaine - which had an estimated street value of £80,000 to £100,000.

Read more about the conviction here.

Man who 'continued to flout the law' is jailed

Ipswich man Dobri Dobrev has been jailed after receiving his third conviction in six months for driving while disqualified.

The 23-year-old was serving a suspended prison sentence for driving while disqualified when he was pulled over by police in Saxmundham.

He was handed a 16 week term of imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, along with a 23-month driving ban and 140 hours of unpaid work.

Dobrev was originally disqualified for accumulating 14 penalty points on his licence.

Magistrates activated the suspended sentence in full and added another 18 weeks' custody for the latest offence of driving while disqualified.

He was jailed for 34 weeks and told he will be due for release on licence after serving half the period behind bars.

Read more about the case here.

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Shop owners relief as development plans refused for village

A development for the former Angel Theatre site has been refused by planners Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services called to incident near Rendlesham Forest

The man was found dead in a car in a lane at Bromeswell on New Year's Eve. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man charged in connection with New Year's Day double stabbing

A man has been charged in connection to a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

