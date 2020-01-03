Jailed in Suffolk: A disqualified driver and a man found with drugs worth £100k
PUBLISHED: 08:00 04 January 2020
SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Two men have been put behind bars in Suffolk this week - with one jailed for driving while disqualified and the second for possessing £100k worth of cocaine.
Drugs courier jailed for three years
Paul Redhead of Monks Soham has been jailed for three years at Ipswich Crown Court for possessing cocaine with intent to supply.
Redhead, 44, was caught by police with up to £100,000 of cocaine in the glove box of his car when he was stopped on the A11 at Red Lodge.
Officers had received information that Redhead was driving to Suffolk from Liverpool with drugs.
He admitted possessing a kilogramme of cocaine - which had an estimated street value of £80,000 to £100,000.
Man who 'continued to flout the law' is jailed
Ipswich man Dobri Dobrev has been jailed after receiving his third conviction in six months for driving while disqualified.
The 23-year-old was serving a suspended prison sentence for driving while disqualified when he was pulled over by police in Saxmundham.
He was handed a 16 week term of imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, along with a 23-month driving ban and 140 hours of unpaid work.
Dobrev was originally disqualified for accumulating 14 penalty points on his licence.
Magistrates activated the suspended sentence in full and added another 18 weeks' custody for the latest offence of driving while disqualified.
He was jailed for 34 weeks and told he will be due for release on licence after serving half the period behind bars.
